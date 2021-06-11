Seahawks CB D.J. Reed Excited About Disrespected Cornerback Group

The fourth-year defender has heard the noise about Seattle's new-look cornerback group being a potential question mark as the 2021 season approaches. But entering his first full season with the team, he's confident they will outperform outside expectations.

Throughout the offseason, questions about Russell Wilson's future with the Seahawks dominated headlines. Would the star quarterback be traded? Or could the two sides find common ground again and repair their reportedly fractured relationship?

Ultimately, while speculation ran rampant and Wilson's agent poured gasoline on the fire by releasing four teams his client would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for, Seattle never intended to move him. Behind the scenes, general manager John Schneider worked swiftly to upgrade the roster around the disgruntled seven-time Pro Bowler, trading for veteran guard Gabe Jackson, signing tight end Gerald Everett, and drafting receiver D'Wayne Eskridge.

The Seahawks also were very active addressing their defense, particularly overhauling the defensive line. The team was eventually able to re-sign defensive ends Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa on multi-year contracts while also adding Kerry Hyder and Aldon Smith to further bolster their pass rush and turning what was once a clear weakness into a potential strength.

While the majority of fans and experts lauded those moves, however, the decisions made at the cornerback position haven't received quite the same reception.

Both of Seattle's Week 1 starters a year ago - Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar - left in free agency to sign with Jacksonville and Detroit respectively. To fill the void, Schneider sought out bargains, signing former 49ers starter Ahkello Witherspoon to a one-year, $4 million deal and bringing back journeyman Pierre Desir at a near-veteran minimum rate. He also used a fourth-round pick on Oklahoma standout Tre Brown.

Uninspired by these moves and viewing the position as a lingering question mark heading towards the season, many have clamored for the Seahawks to re-sign former All-Pro Richard Sherman, who remains a free agent. There have also been grumblings about looking into a trade to acquire Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who has one year left on his current contract and may be available.

But while he admitted he has heard all the noise from the outside, fourth-year defender D.J. Reed politely disagrees with the notion cornerbacks could be a potential weak link for the Seahawks.

"I feel like we got great guys. I mean, it's just what the business is, but it's kind of disrespectful, but it's just like it is what it is," Reed told reporters on Thursday following Seattle's 10th OTA practice.

Depth-wise, the Seahawks should be better off at cornerback than a year ago. Witherspoon and Desir have both started at least 33 games in the league apiece and check off the physical boxes the team prefers at the position, while Brown starred in the high-scoring Big 12 conference and has immense potential. Those three players will be vying for starting roles against Reed and Tre Flowers, who each started at least seven games for the team last year.

From Reed's perspective, he believes Seattle has assembled a diverse, talented cornerback corps. Witherspoon (6-foot-3), Desir (6-foot-1), and Flowers (6-foot-3) fit the prototypical mold for an outside corner with great size and length. All three players have started games in similar systems to the Cover 3-heavy scheme Carroll and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. deploy.

In particular, Reed can't wait to see what Witherspoon can accomplish for his new team. The two previously were teammates in San Francisco, playing in a scheme with many similarities under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who previously coached under Carroll in Seattle. After struggling with injuries and inconsistency during his first four NFL seasons, Reed thinks a change of scenery and renewed confidence will bring out the best in Witherspoon.

"When I got the call, you know, he called me and let me know that he was going to sign here, so I was happy for him. But Ahkello, he's a great football player, like he's all of 6'3. He's lanky. He has a 40-inch vertical. He ran a 4.4 [40-yard dash]. So he's athletic as they come. And he has great technique. So it really is just about confidence. And, you know, Pete [Carroll], Dre [Andre Curtis], we are going to get him right."

On the flip side, the 5-foot-9 Reed burst onto the scene in the second half last season, starting eight games and produced 62 tackles, two interceptions, and seven passes defensed, providing a major boost for a maligned secondary. Opening coach Pete Carroll's eyes with his stellar play down the stretch, he served as a trend setter of sorts and paved the way for the Seahawks to eventually draft Brown, who checks in at under 5-foot-10 with sub-31-inch arms.

In the past, such a prospect wouldn't have been in consideration, as Seattle had never selected an outside cornerback with under 32-inch arms during the Schneider and Carroll era in 11 previous drafts. But Reed's surprise emergence seems to have permanently altered the "mold" for what the franchise looks for at the position.

With those five players of differing skill sets battling in what should be one of the most intriguing competitions to watch at Seattle's training camp in August, Reed believes many are sleeping on him and the group as a whole. Based on what he has already seen on the practice field in OTAs, regardless of the current narrative, he expects them to surpass external expectations.

"I only played half the season, obviously, because of my torn pec. But I felt like when I was out there, I was playing at a high level. So for there to be question marks, it's kind of disrespectful. I mean, that's just the nature of the game. But Pierre Desir, he looks really good right now, same as Ahkello [Witherspoon]. Same as Tre [Flowers] - both Tres. So I feel like we got good guys there."