Damarious Randall Hints at Possible Return to Seahawks

Though no reports have emerged about a new contract for Damarious Randall to this point, a return to the Seahawks looks to be imminent.

Taking to his personal Twitter account on Tuesday evening, Randall shared a post featuring a celebrating Blitz the Seahawk with the words "let's get to work..." followed by a fingers crossed emoji, signaling that the free agent defensive back and Seattle may have agreed to terms on a new deal.

Randall, 28, appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks last season after initially being signed to the team's practice squad in September. Primarily playing special teams while seeing a handful of snaps in sub-packages as an extra defensive back, he finished with three tackles.

Drafted by the Packers in the first round in 2015 out of Arizona State, Randall started 30 games during his first three NFL seasons with the franchise as an outside cornerback, producing 126 tackles, 32 passes defensed, and 10 interceptions. He also started five games in the playoffs for Green Bay, recording 23 tackles and intercepting a pair of passes.

Before the 2018 season, Randall was dealt to the Browns for quarterback DeShon Kizer and a fifth-round pick. The team transitioned him from cornerback to safety and he enjoyed the best season of his career after making the position switch, surpassing his previous personal best with 85 tackles while picking off four passes and producing nine passes defensed.

Unfortunately, Randall endured a challenging 2019 season, allowing opposing quarterbacks to post a 121.9 passer rating and surrendering three touchdowns while being targeted just 21 times in coverage. Missing five games with various injuries, he also failed to record an interception for the first time in his first five NFL seasons.

Despite picking up his fifth-year option two years earlier, Cleveland opted not to re-sign Randall and he joined the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year deal, only to be released at the conclusion of training camp. Less than four weeks later, he was in Seattle for a workout and signed to the practice squad after wrapping up COVID-19 testing protocol.

If Randall re-signs with the Seahawks as expected, he will likely compete for one of the final roster spots as a reserve cornerback and safety. His past starting experience at multiple positions should help his cause, especially if on-field OTAs and minicamps don't take place again this spring due to the ongoing pandemic.