DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Active For Seahawks in Week 8 Matchup vs. Giants

After testing out their injuries during pre-game warmups at Lumen Field, Seahawks receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will both be active and expected to start in Week 8 against the Giants.

Metcalf exited Seattle's 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday late in the first quarter with a knee injury suffered after failing to reel in a potential touchdown catch from Geno Smith. Leaving on a cart, he was promptly ruled out and the team received a positive update on Monday learning his patellar tendon injury would not require surgery. Still, coach Pete Carroll didn't seem optimistic at the time about him being able to play this weekend.

But after sitting out practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Metcalf returned as a limited participant on Friday and could be seen running routes as well as catching passes from a Jugs machine on the sideline two hours before kickoff. Recovering much quicker than anticipated, he will now be available for Smith to throw to against the Giants sixth-ranked scoring defense.

As for Lockett, the veteran receiver had already been nursing a hamstring injury before suffering a separate oblique injury during Thursday's practice. After sitting out Friday, he apparently turned the corner enough to play on Sunday for the Seahawks.

While Metcalf and Lockett will start, it wouldn't be a surprise to see either player on diminished workloads. Marquise Goodwin, Dee Eskridge, and rookie receiver Dareke Young should see extensive action, while Cade Johnson will also be available making his NFL debut after being promoted from the practice squad.

In additional positive injury news for the Seahawks, defensive tackle Poona Ford and linebacker Darrell Taylor will be available after sitting out practice on Wednesday and Thursday with foot and groin injuries respectively. After participating in limited fashion on Friday, they each were listed as questionable on the final injury report.

With Metcalf, Lockett, Ford, and Taylor all suiting up, Seattle's inactives list is littered with healthy scratches, including guard Jake Curhan, defensive tackle Myles Adams, and safety Teez Tabor. As far as injured players being sidelined, Nick Bellore will miss his first game of the season after suffering a concussion in last week's win in Los Angeles, receiver Penny Hart will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Sidney Jones will miss a second consecutive contest with a groin strain.

On the opposite sideline, the Giants will be without several key starters, as starting right tackle Evan Neal, left guard Ben Bredeson, receiver Kenny Golladay, and tight end Daniel Bellinger were ruled out on Friday. Bredeson landed on injured reserve on Saturday and replaced on the roster by Nick Gates. The visitors will also be without cornerback Cor'Dale Flott and linebackers Oshane Ximines and Austin Calitro, a former Seahawk.

