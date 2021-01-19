Dolphins Hire Ex-Seahawks C Lemuel Jeanpierre as Offensive Line Coach

After playing his entire five-year career with Seattle, Jeanpierre has climbed up the coaching ranks quickly and now will have his first shot to impress as an NFL offensive line coach in Miami.

Following the firing of Steve Marshall, the Dolphins have promoted former Seahawks center Lemuel Jeanpierre to offensive line coach for the 2021 season.

Undrafted out of South Carolina, Jeanpierre originally signed with Seattle prior to the 2010 season but did not play in any games as a rookie. After the lockout ended in 2011, he re-signed with the team and played in all 16 games that season, including earning five starts at right guard.

Though Jeanpierre never emerged as a full-time starter during his five seasons in Seattle, he proved to be an invaluable reserve capable of playing center as well as both guard positions in a pinch. During the 2013 and 2014 seasons when the Seahawks went to back-to-back Super Bowls, he logged over 200 offensive snaps each season while making six combined starts.

Jeanpierre also played in nine playoff games for the Seahawks, including receiving eight offensive snaps in a 43-8 blowout Super Bowl XLVIII victory over the Broncos.

Jeanpierre, 33, has vaulted up the coaching ladder rapidly since retiring after the 2016 season and spending one season on Seattle's staff. Following line coach Tom Cable, who was fired by the Seahawks after the 2017 season, he served as an assistant offensive line coach for the Raiders in 2018 and 2019 before transitioning to a similar role with the Dolphins last season.

Making a strong impression in Miami, Jeanpierre drew praise for his communication skills, teaching acumen, and overall knowledge of the game while working with one of the youngest offensive lines in the NFL. The Dolphins started three rookies in tackles Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt as well as guard Solomon Kindley together six games in 2020 and the trio logged over 2,000 total snaps.

Rewarded for his stellar performance, Jeanpierre will now have a chance to take Miami's offensive line to the next level. With building blocks in Jackson, Hunt, and Kindley to build around in the trenches, the unit could be a strength for the franchise for years to come as they look to consistently contend in the AFC North.