Double Trouble: Jarran Reed, Poona Ford Both Exit Seahawks Practice with Injuries

Already entering training camp with depth concerns at the defensive tackle position, the Seahawks lost both Jarran Reed and Poona Ford to apparent injuries during Friday's practice session.

Leaving the field limping during drill work at the start of the session, Reed left the field for the locker room and did not return. Later in practice, Ford suffered what looked to be a calf injury and while he stayed out on the field, he didn't participate for the remainder of the day.

It's unclear how serious either player's injury is, but losing Reed or Ford for any amount of time would be troublesome for Seattle. Behind them on the depth chart, only Bryan Mone has ever played in an NFL regular season game, while Demarcus Christmas missed his entire rookie season and undrafted rookie Cedrick Lattimore has only three practices under his belt.

During Friday's session, Christmas replaced Reed seeing action with the first-team defense. Defensive end L.J. Collier has also been playing some snaps in the interior and could see extended work there if one or both players is sidelined.

Over the past several weeks, the Seahawks have already been linked to multiple veteran defensive tackles. Most notably, former All-Pro defenders Damon Harrison and Marcell Dareus remain unsigned and were been reported as possible nose tackle options before Reed and Ford exited practice on Friday.

With the status of both injured players up in the air, it would be a stunner if Seattle doesn't make a quick move to add at least one defensive tackle this weekend, if not two. The team currently has one roster spot open but could release someone to address depth concerns at the position early in camp.