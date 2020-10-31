SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Dual-Threat TE/DE Stephen Sullivan 'Really Close' to Making Seahawks Debut

CorbinSmithNFL

When it comes to experimenting with versatility and unique physical and athletic traits, the Seahawks have never shied away from trying players out at different positions under coach Pete Carroll.

Back in 2012, Seattle used a seventh-round pick on North Carolina State defensive tackle J.R. Sweezy. As a rookie, he transitioned to the offensive line and became a full-time starter one year later. Three years later, the franchise made a similar move with Kristjan Sokoli, a 2015 sixth-round pick who moved from defensive tackle to guard and appeared in one game. In that same draft, they used another sixth-round pick on defensive end Obum Gwacham, who had moved from receiver to the defensive line in his final season at Oregon State.

Now, the Seahawks are in the midst of making a similar move with rookie Stephen Sullivan, who was drafted in the seventh round as a tight end back in April and made the shift to defensive end a few weeks ago.

At 6-foot-5, 248 pounds, Sullivan has the typical build of an athletic edge rusher and in college, LSU coach Ed Orgeron always joked about moving him to the defensive line. But he hasn't played defense since starring at Donaldson High School and initially enrolled with the Tigers as a receiver before the team transitioned him to tight end.

Still, his size and athleticism intrigued the Seahawks, as he met nearly all of the team's thresholds at the 2020 NFL Combine, including posting a 1.65 second 10-yard split on his 40-yard dash and jumping 36 1/2 inches in the vertical jump. With numerous tight ends in front of him on the depth chart, the coaching staff decided to test him out as a developmental pass rusher.

Right away, Sullivan, now sporting the No. 48 on his practice jersey, left a strong first impression on defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., who felt the rookie hit the ground running on the field once given the opportunity.

“You look at Sully [Sullivan], he has that length, that speed, and that look of the great pass rushers,” Norton Jr. said earlier this month. “He has a lot of good speed and when you have the ability to develop on the practice squad like we do, you do what you can to try to make sure guys can help you in all these positions.”

Such a drastic positional switch normally would take extensive time before the player would be ready to jump into game action. And as exhibited by the failed experiments with Sokoli and Gwacham, among others, these types of moves don't often pan out and success stories such as Sweezy are more an exception than the norm.

But after previously telling reporters this week would be a critical one for Sullivan, Carroll and Norton Jr. have been blown away by how quickly the rookie has acclimated to his new pass rushing role, and with Seattle struggling to muster pressure on opposing quarterbacks, a promotion to the active roster could be in the cards much sooner than anticipated.

"He's getting really close to being able to be out there," Carroll said when asked about Sullivan on Friday. "He's remarkably picked up a bunch of stuff in his rush technique and style and he's done some really good stuff, so we'll see what happens with that."

As crazy as such a premise may have sounded even two weeks ago, with starting defensive end Benson Mayowa battling through a sore ankle and Carlos Dunlap unable to play until next week due to COVID-19 protocols, there's a chance Sullivan could receive a call-up for game day against the 49ers on Sunday.

Such a decision would need to be made on Saturday and though the team has numerous injuries to work around, Carroll didn't dismiss the possibility. With limited options on the practice squad and the inability to sign a player off the streets to suit up in quick order, they may have no choice but to throw the athletic rookie into the fire and see what he can do.

"We'll see what happens with that. There's a lot depending on who's up, who's down. There's a lot going on this week.'

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Activate TE Colby Parkinson, CB D.J. Reed From Non-Football Injury List

Along with Parkinson and Reed being added to the Seahawks 53-man roster, tight end-turned-defensive end Stephen Sullivan and defensive back Jayson Stanley will be elevated off the practice squad to play against the 49ers on Sunday.

CorbinSmithNFL

Is Carlos Dunlap Really a One Year Band-Aid for Seahawks' Pass Rush?

The Seahawks made a great trade earlier in the week, acquiring Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap for B.J. Finney and a seventh round pick. But is he a pass rushing solution beyond 2020?

Colby Patnode

Where Does Blame Lie For Seahawks' Defensive Woes?

Everyone knows the Seahawks defense has been terrible in 2020. But where does the blame lie? After looking over his All-22 notes, Matty F. Brown studied all of the Cardinals scoring drives from last Sunday searching for answers.

Matty F. Brown

Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Avoid All Seahawks Running Backs in Week 8

The Seahawks are banged up beyond recognition this week and that unfortunately extends to their backfield. How does this impact your fantasy team?

Colby Patnode

Film Breakdown: Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas Received 'Wake Up Call' in Loss to Cardinals

While Dallas excelled as a pass protector at the college level starring for Miami, the rookie running back has endured some issues executing his assignment and helping keep Russell Wilson clean in limited action for Seattle thus far.

CorbinSmithNFL

Jamal Adams, Chris Carson Questionable for Seahawks-49ers Week 8 Matchup

The Seahawks will be missing their top cornerback, but there's a chance the team will have the hard-hitting Adams back in action after missing three games and several running backs have a chance to turn the corner and play against the 49ers.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive Featuring AJ McCord

KOIN reporter AJ McCord joins Hannah Hoover to discuss Seattle's injury-riddled running back group, Bobby Wagner's frustration with the Seahawks' ongoing defensive struggles and what can be done to improve, and the biggest challenges awaiting against the 49ers this weekend.

Hannah Hoover

Hawk’s Eye View Week 7: In Narrow Overtime Loss, Tyler Lockett Merits MVP For Incredible Game

Still underrated in many circles, Lockett produced arguably the greatest game for a receiver in Seahawks history and joined exclusive company with 15 receptions, 200 receiving yards, and three touchdowns, becoming just the third player to accomplish the feat in NFL history.

Aryanna Prasad

Alex Collins to Begin COVID-19 Testing, Expected to Sign With Seahawks Next Week

Though Seattle didn't have any options for adding running backs to suit up this week against San Francisco, flying Collins in now would allow him to be signed to the practice squad as insurance starting next week.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Excited to Rekindle Big 12 Rivalry Against 49ers CB Jason Verrett

Though they haven't played against each other in the NFL ranks, Lockett and Verrett once dueled in the high-scoring Big 12 conference. In a rematch seven years in the making, they'll finally square off again on Sunday when the Seahawks host the 49ers at CenturyLink Field.

CorbinSmithNFL