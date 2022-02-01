Skip to main content
Duane Brown Makes Fifth Pro Bowl, Replaces Trent Williams on NFC Roster

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will have some company in Las Vegas this weekend. On Monday, the NFL announced Wilson's blindside protector, Duane Brown, will replace 49ers tackle Trent Williams at the 2022 Pro Bowl.

To conclude his 14th year in the NFL, Seahawks tackle Duane Brown is heading to his fifth career Pro Bowl. He will join quarterback Russell Wilson on the NFC roster, who was named as a replacement for Buccaneers passer Tom Brady on Monday morning. 

49ers tackle Trent Williams was ruled unable to participate with a lingering ankle injury, opening the door for Brown's elevation from his status as an alternate. Williams had played through the ailment during San Francisco's postseason run, which came to an end with a 20-17 loss to the Rams in the NFC championship game.

Brown, meanwhile, got off to an uncharacteristically poor start in 2021. Per TruMedia, he surrendered 7.0 sacks on 22 pressures from Weeks 1-10, respectively tying for second- and 22nd-most among all qualified offensive lineman during that time. But from Week 11 onward, as Seattle's offensive line found better all-around success, he was credited with just 1.0 sack allowed on a modest nine pressures.

This will be Brown's first Pro Bowl appearance since 2017—his first season in the Pacific Northwest. Seahawks fans will able to watch him and Wilson take the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

