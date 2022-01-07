Eligible For Extension Talks This Offseason, DK Metcalf Says He's 'Not Trying to Leave' Seahawks

Having taken the NFL by storm over the past three seasons, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf will be in line for a lucrative contract extension this offseason. Despite the dark cloud of uncertainty currently hovering over the organization, the star pass catcher is committed to staying in Seattle for the long haul.

RENTON, WA — The third chapter of DK Metcalf's professional career will come to a close this Sunday. As such, the next time the 6-foot-4, 235-pound receiver suits up, he'll be entering the final year of his second-round rookie contract, which paid him a little over $1 million in 2021.

That number is sure to go up rather significantly in the near future, with Metcalf becoming eligible to negotiate an extension in the upcoming offseason. While speculation runs rampant that the Seahawks, coming off their first losing season in a decade, may be in line for serious organizational changes this spring, the one-time All-Pro has made it clear he desires to stay put in the Pacific Northwest.

"Of course," a smiling Metcalf responded when asked if he's interested in signing a long-term deal with Seattle. "I'm not trying to leave."

Although that feeling is almost certainly mutual, an agreement is unlikely to come together quickly. General manager John Schneider and company have historically waited until the summertime to hand out lucrative extensions to their players, and Metcalf's eventual deal is going to carry a hefty price tag—understandably so.

Through his first three seasons in the NFL, Metcalf is 10th amongst all qualified receivers in yardage (3,112), fifth in touchdowns (29), 17th in receptions (211) and 12th in catches that resulted in first downs (149). Furthermore, TruMedia has him ranked 38th in expected points added per target (0.30) on the 12th-most targets (347) and ninth-most routes run (1,638) in the league during that time.

Right now, the NFL's five highest-paid receivers in average annual salary are Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins ($27.25 million APY), Tennessee's Julio Jones ($22 million APY), Los Angeles' Keenan Allen ($20 million APY), Dallas' Amari Cooper ($20 million APY) and New Orleans' Michael Thomas ($19.25 million APY). Metcalf's teammate, Tyler Lockett, slots in at No. 9 ($17.25 million APY) after signing a four-year extension with the Seahawks back in March of 2021. Surely, the third-year pass catcher will aim to join those names, though an up-and-down 2021 campaign may spur some pushback from Seattle's front office on the financial side of things.

Dealing with knee and foot injuries for most of this year, Metcalf will unfortunately fall shy of the spectacular numbers he put up in 2020. On his way to breaking Hall of Famer Steve Largent's single-season franchise record in receiving yards (1,303) that campaign, he earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors while reeling in 10 touchdowns on 83 catches. But though he's posted a career-high 12 scores in 2021—despite being held out of the end zone from Week 10 through Week 15—he's seen a notable decline in yardage (909) and receptions (70).

Logging six catches on nine targets in a 51-29 blowout of the Lions this past weekend, Metcalf boosted his numbers considerably by connecting with quarterback Russell Wilson on a trio of touchdowns. That's after going relatively quiet upon the superstar passer's return from middle finger surgery in Week 10. Leading up to the game against Detroit, the duo appeared to lack the chemistry that helped them dominate opposing defenses for two-and-a-half seasons. But on a cold, wet Sunday evening in downtown Seattle, Wilson and Metcalf got back on the same page.

This weekend, when the Seahawks travel to Arizona for their season finale against the Cardinals, the star receiver will get one last shot to break 1,000 receiving yards for a second year in a row. He'll need a performance of 91 yards or better to eclipse that mark—a number he has reached or bested just three times all year long. However, with Wilson looking closer to form and a middle-of-the-pack Arizona secondary on the docket, the stars may very well align for Metcalf to cap off an otherwise disappointing season on a good note.

"I think it helps us out tremendously," Metcalf said of the importance to finish the year out strong. "From a confidence standpoint, and just momentum heading into next year and during the offseason—you know, something we can build off of. Just really look back at the season and see where we can build 'cause it's hard to go into an offseason and try to build after a loss or after a season like this. Just carry as much momentum into the offseason as we can."

When Wilson was forced to miss three games due to his injury, Metcalf got his first taste of catching passes from another quarterback and, interestingly, did not look phased. With backup Geno Smith at the helm, he hauled in 17 of 21 targets for 251 yards and four touchdowns. As a potential franchise-altering offseason looms for Seattle, it's hard not to wonder if this was a glimpse of what life could look like for Metcalf in the coming years.

That's not something that's presently on his mind, however. Noting that he stays "out of grown folks' business," Metcalf declined to speculate on the ongoing rumors and uncertainty shrouding Wilson's future in the "Emerald City."

"I stay in my lane and worry about the Seahawks and performing on Sundays during the week," Metcalf deflected. "So Russ is still a Seahawk and, you know, I'm just going to treat it as such."

If Wilson were to be traded this spring, it stands to reason that Metcalf could then re-evaluate his stance on his own future with the Seahawks. But for now, getting sucked down a rabbit hole of hypotheticals is not of interest to the 24-year old. All that matters is the game ahead; there will be plenty of downtime to worry about the rest when the final whistle blows.

In the end, he's already carved out an impressive résumé that could be bolstered even further this Sunday, putting him in the driver's seat to find great success both from a financial and football perspective no matter what happens around him. Soon, the fruits of his labor will be more bountiful than ever.