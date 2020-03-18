SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Everson Griffen Exploring Market, Seahawks in Pursuit

Corbin Smith

As the Seahawks and the rest of the NFL world await Jadeveon Clowney's final decision, the team has zeroed in on another veteran target who could help boost their pass rush.

According to a source, Seattle has reached out to free agent defensive end Everson Griffen's camp about a possible reunion with coach Pete Carroll, who recruited him to USC back in 2007.

Griffen, 32, voided the final three years of his deal with the Vikings in February, making him an unrestricted free agent. At the time, he made it clear he intended to return to Minnesota on a new deal and the organization has expressed interest in re-signing him.

But less than a month later, the Vikings still have a salary cap crisis on their hands. Even after releasing cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive tackle Linval Joseph and trading receiver Stefon Diggs to the Bills, they only have $11 million in cap room per OverTheCap.com.

As reported by Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Griffen is "actively exploring the market," and the Seahawks have thrown their hat in the ring with hopes they can lure him to the Pacific Northwest. If the price is right, it could be a perfect fit for both parties.

Though he's no longer in his prime, Griffen made his fourth Pro Bowl in five years in 2019, bouncing back from a tough 2018 season with 41 tackles, 8.0 sacks, and 24 quarterback hits. In 10 seasons, all with the Vikings, he's amassed 355 tackles, 74.5 sacks, and 176 quarterback hits.

Even at this stage of his career, at 6-foot-3, 273 pounds, Griffen has the size and enough athleticism to play either defensive end spot for the Seahawks. After losing Quinton Jefferson to the Bills on Tuesday, he could see extensive action as a base defensive end in the team's 4-3 scheme.

If Seattle manages to re-sign Clowney, they still could look to pair him with Griffen, though a few roster moves would likely need to be made to create enough cap space to sign both players. Among possible options, the Seahawks could cut center Justin Britt to save $8.5 million against the cap or tight end Ed Dickson to create $4 million in cap relief.

Since it's only March 18, the Seahawks wouldn't necessarily have to make those cuts before signing Clowney and/or Griffen. They could lock up the pass rushers and then make corresponding transactions to create space as needed.

With free agency officially opening at 1 PM ET on Wednesday, Griffen may take his time looking at his options and ultimately decide to return to Minnesota. But due to his connection with Carroll and the team's need for pass rushers, Seattle should be monitored closely as a strong possibility to sign him.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Cassius Marsh Return to Seahawks for Third Stint?

With free agent pass rushers flying off the board left and right and Seattle still scanning the market for options to address one of the team's biggest flaws, signing Marsh could be on the table again at some point this offseason.

Thomas Hall10

Former Seahawks DE Quinton Jefferson Strikes Deal with Bills

Suffering their second free agent departure in as many days, the Seahawks will now be counting on L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green to step up with Jefferson bolting for Buffalo.

Corbin Smith

Versatile OL B.J. Finney Signs Two-Year Deal with Seahawks

Bringing past starting experience at center and both guard spots, it remains to be seen where Finney fits into Seattle's plans, but he should have a great shot at first full-time starting gig in the NFL.

Corbin Smith

Could Seahawks Bring Tacoma Native Desmond Trufant Home?

After Arizona landed DeAndre Hopkins in a major trade on Monday, Seattle's suspect secondary may need an upgrade to compete in the NFC West. Bringing back a homegrown star could help shore up the unit.

Landon Buford

Seeking Backfield Depth, Seahawks Pursuing Isaiah Crowell

With the status of Rashaad Penny still uncertain recovering from knee surgery, Seattle may go the veteran route to add depth in the backfield by signing Crowell.

Corbin Smith

First exclusive rights free agent to be retained by Seattle.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Express Interest in Ravens Pro Bowler Matt Judon

Desperate for pass rushing help, Seattle has inquired about the availability of Judon, who could be a viable option if Jadeveon Clowney signs with another team in free agency.

Corbin Smith

Luke Willson Reportedly Returning to Seahawks

Though the team hasn't confirmed, the popular Willson looks poised to return for a seventh season with the Seahawks and join a suddenly loaded tight end group.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Facing Sinking Odds for Re-Signing Jadeveon Clowney

As other top pass rushers receive franchise tags and lucrative multi-year contracts, the price to retain Clowney only continues to rise, diminishing Seattle's chances of keeping him for 2020 and beyond.

Corbin Smith

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Former Seahawk George Fant Signs Multi-Year Deal with Jets

After playing four seasons in Seattle, Fant couldn't pass up on the opportunity to start at left tackle and will head to New York on a three-year deal.

Corbin Smith

by

Dillon88