Ex-Seahawks RB Edgerrin James Canton Bound

Former NFL running back Edgerrin James has been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 modern-era class.

James broke the news on his personal Instagram, writing, "Started With Gold Teeth, Ended With a Gold Jacket."

Coming out of Miami as a first-round pick by the Colts in 1999, "Edge" led the NFL in rushing yardage in each of his first two seasons, including rushing for 1,709 yards in 2000. He eclipsed 1,500 rushing yards four times in seven seasons with the Colts and was selected to four Pro Bowls.

Wrapping up his 11-year career, James rushed for 1,000 yards with the Cardinals in 2006 and 2007 before his production tailed off in his final two NFL seasons. He rushed 46 times for 125 yards in seven games with the Seahawks during the 2009 season before being released and eventually retiring in July 2011.

James finished with 12,246 rushing yards, 80 touchdowns, and 433 receptions and was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2000s.