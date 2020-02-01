SeahawkMaven
Ex-Seahawks RB Edgerrin James Canton Bound

Former NFL running back Edgerrin James has been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 modern-era class.

James broke the news on his personal Instagram, writing, "Started With Gold Teeth, Ended With a Gold Jacket."

Coming out of Miami as a first-round pick by the Colts in 1999, "Edge" led the NFL in rushing yardage in each of his first two seasons, including rushing for 1,709 yards in 2000. He eclipsed 1,500 rushing yards four times in seven seasons with the Colts and was selected to four Pro Bowls.

Wrapping up his 11-year career, James rushed for 1,000 yards with the Cardinals in 2006 and 2007 before his production tailed off in his final two NFL seasons. He rushed 46 times for 125 yards in seven games with the Seahawks during the 2009 season before being released and eventually retiring in July 2011.

James finished with 12,246 rushing yards, 80 touchdowns, and 433 receptions and was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2000s.

Locked On Seahawks (1/30/20) - Will Seahawks Let Shaquill Griffin 'Travel' in 2020?

Looking to become a true shutdown corner, Griffin wants to move with the NFL's top receivers. But should Seattle let him?

Big Walt now adding a RED jacket to his collection! https://twitter.com/BigWalt71/status/1223456105558233088

Should Seahawks Target Veteran TE Greg Olsen?

Seattle has a clear and obvious need for upgrades at tight end. Olsen indicated he still wants to play for a contender. Could this be a potential fit for both parties?

Seahawks Legend Steve Hutchinson Elected into Pro Football Hall of Fame

A five-time First-Team All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler, Hutchinson earned his rightful place among football royalty and will be inducted to Canton in August.

From our archives... how different would the past look if the Seahawks kept Steve Hutchinson in 2006? …

Seahawks Looking to Stop Revolving Door at Left Guard

It’s been six years since Seattle had the same starter at left guard in two consecutive seasons and it appears likely a sixth new starter will man the position in 2020. Will the team finally find a long-term solution this offseason?

Ex-Seahawk Takes Long, Winding Road to Super Bowl LIV

Denied his chance to play in the big game on multiple occasions, Mike Person’s story of determination and perseverance finally has a happy ending leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl in Miami.

Locked On Seahawks (1/31/20) - 3 Seahawks Earn Performance Bonuses

After meeting snap requirements, Shaquill Griffin, Chris Carson, and Tedric Thompson will receive a raise for Seattle in 2020.

Russell Wilson: K.J. Wright and Duane Brown Among NFL's Most Underrated Players

Following their notable 2019 performances, quarterback Russell Wilson believes that linebacker K.J. Wright and left tackle Duane Brown deserve a lot more credit for Seattle's success as a team.

Does Josh Gordon Have a Future with Seahawks?

Still residing in the Pacific Northwest, Gordon remains on indefinite suspension from the NFL. If he’s reinstated, again, will Seattle be open to giving him another opportunity?

