'Explosive' Noah Fant Brings Rare Tools, Playmaking Potential to Seahawks' Offense

Oozing with physical tools and still under 25, Fant has the upside to become one of the NFL's best pass-catching tight ends. As he approaches the end of his rookie deal, Seattle will be counting on him taking a big step forward to help the team remain competitive in 2022 and beyond.

As is the case in any draft, NFL front offices have to be flexible as picks get sent in to commissioner Roger Goodell. Big boards remain fluid and depending on the actions of other teams, strategies can change on a moments notice.

During the 2019 NFL Draft, the Seahawks thought they were zeroing in on landing one of their top prospects in the first round. General manager John Schneider claims the team already had Iowa tight end Noah Fant's name written down, ready to select him with the 21st overall selection.

But right before Seattle came on the clock, Denver spoiled its plan, using the 20th selection to snag Fant. Now on his heels with one of his most coveted targets no longer available, Schneider began calling around to other teams and shopping the pick, eventually trading down with Green Bay in exchange for pick No. 30 and two fourth-round selections.

"It was that close, right?" Schneider reflected while speaking with reporters on March 16. "We thought he was coming to us."

With Fant out of the picture, the Seahawks used their second first-round pick on TCU defensive end L.J. Collier and after trading down again from 30th overall, they drafted Utah safety Marquise Blair. One of the fourth-round picks acquired from the first trade down was then shipped to the Patriots along with a third-round pick to trade up and select Ole Miss receiver DK Metcalf as part of a busy day two in Nashville.

Fast forwarding three years later, after narrowly missing out on him, Schneider finally got his tight end. Included in a blockbuster trade sending quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos for five draft picks and three veterans, Fant will bring his immense talents to the Pacific Northwest with the Seahawks viewing him as a potential building block as the franchise ushers in a new era.

Calling him "a freak" given his size, athletic tools, and ball skills, Schneider couldn't have sounded any more excited about bringing Fant into the program.

"You’re talking about guy that’s a big man, is young, he went through a rough time early on, unfortunately lost his mother right before the season. Did a really nice job, in our opinion, of still going out and competing. He caught 68 balls, is a huge target and he can run," Schneider said.

As demonstrated by his performance at the 2019 NFL combine, Fant possesses a rare set of traits for his position. The 6-foot-4, 249-pound Fant clocked in at 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash, posted a 39 1/2-inch vertical jump, and ran the 3-cone drill in 6.81 seconds, tying him for the sixth-best time in that drill by a tight end since 2000. He also showcased his strength with 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

Upon his arrival in Denver, despite dealing with shaky quarterback play, Fant put up solid numbers in each of his first three NFL seasons. As a rookie, he caught 40 passes for 562 yards and three scores, averaging north of 14 yards per reception. He increased his reception totals each of the prior two seasons, including posting career-highs with 68 catches and four touchdown receptions in 2021.

Interestingly, Fant enjoyed plenty of success when catching passes from Drew Lock, who Denver drafted in the second round in the same 2019 draft and also was part of the trade package for Wilson. The ex-Missouri star went 4-1 as a starter in their rookie season, but he struggled mightily in 2020 and lost his starting job to Teddy Bridgewater last September before starting a handful of games late in the season as an injury replacement.

In 24 games under center for the Broncos, no skill player caught more passes from Lock than Fant, who reeled in 74 receptions on 107 targets for 877 yards, four touchdowns, and 41 first downs. Lock did throw a trio of interceptions when targeting him, however, including twice during a difficult 2020 campaign.

Nonetheless, Lock and Fant developed a strong bond during their tenure in the Mile High City, spending extensive time together during the offseason dissecting film and working on their craft on the field. That chemistry should serve both players well as they begin the next chapter of their respective careers in Seattle and the young quarterback can't wait to get back to work with the "explosive" tight end.

“If you get the ball in that guy's hands, he's going to make something happen with it," Lock told reporters on March 21. "He actually stayed back in Colorado throughout the offseason, so did I. Set the film room up together, watched all of his routes, talked through things, how he thought it could be different, how he thought it could be better. And then we'll go out to just the local field over there in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and start throwing together. I know he is willing to put the work in. He's a talented, talented player, and this place should be really excited about having him.”

Looking at his fit with the Seahawks, Fant's ability to stretch the field as a vertical threat could add another dimension to their passing game with Metcalf and Tyler Lockett drawing attention from opposing defenses on the outside. In his first three seasons, while his yards per reception numbers were dragged down by short receptions, he's reeled in nine catches of 31 yards or more, including a 75-yard touchdown against the Browns in 2019. Six of those receptions came on the receiving end of throws from Lock.

Comparing favorably to the departing Gerald Everett, Fant also has the ability to create yardage after the catch and ranked third among tight ends behind Travis Kelce and Darren Waller in that category during the 2020 season. With Pro Football Focus crediting him with 10 missed tackles forced, tied for third-most in the NFL at the position, he averaged a healthy 6.0 yards after the catch per reception. As a rookie in 2019, he led all tight ends with at least 50 targets averaging 8.3 yards after the catch.

Where Fant must improve, however, is as a run blocker. As a rookie, he finished dead-last out of 24 tight ends with at least 250 run blocking reps by receiving a dismal 45.4 grade in that department. He didn't fare much better in 2020 either, ranking 34th out of 38 qualified tight ends (53.7). His run blocking grade regressed last year as he finished 32nd out of 35 tight ends (49.0).

While Fant may not be utilized as much as an inline blocker with the Seahawks bringing back Will Dissly on a three-year deal, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's scheme features extensive 12 personnel with multiple tight ends on the field and he will be expected to contribute in that capacity. If there's a reason for optimism, Everett made significant strides in recent years, including grading out a respectable 15th among tight ends in 2020 when he and Waldron were both still with the Rams.

Only 24 years old, if he can make necessary improvements as a run blocker and provide the consistent pass-catching option Seattle has long coveted at tight end, Fant could emerge as a foundational piece for its next Super Bowl contender. With an affordable fifth-year option projected to be less than $7 million in 2023 that will likely be picked up before May's deadline, the franchise should have two years to evaluate him and see where he fits into long-term plans.

Time will tell how effectively the Seahawks will be able to rebuild after trading away the best quarterback in franchise history. Hitting on several of the draft picks acquired for Wilson and finding a quality successor under center will go a long way towards vaulting the team back into contention, but a talented player such as Fant making a turn towards stardom would also help such efforts tremendously.