Fact or Fiction: Do Current Seahawks Compare Favorably to 2012 Iteration?

Back in 2012, John Schneider reeled in one of the best draft classes in NFL history, setting the tone for Seattle to win its first Super Bowl only two years later. Does he have valid reasons for feeling similar vibes a decade later?

Only a decade ago, the Seahawks assembled one of the greatest draft classes in modern NFL history. Landing two future Hall of Famers and a trio of other quality starters in the process, that group proved instrumental in their sustained success over the next 10 years, as the franchise made eight playoff appearances and won their only Super Bowl.

This time next week, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll hope to replicate that magic in Las Vegas.

Despite trading away quarterback Russell Wilson and releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner, the two biggest stars to come from that renowned 2012 class, Schneider and Carroll told reporters on Thursday there's been a renewed energy and enthusiasm at the VMAC this offseason. In fact, Schneider wasted little time drawing comparisons between where the franchise is headed now and where they were a decade ago at this time.

"I don't almost want to sound like I work out all the time," Schneider laughed. "But I was getting a workout in yesterday morning watching TV, and they were talking about the NFC West and all the problems it has and everything. It just brought me back to this energy of the 2012 draft."

From there, Schneider revisited what the so-called experts were saying when they panned Seattle's draft class that year. As is the nature of instant reactions, many pundits ripped the organization for failing to address needs and reaching for several players earlier than they should have. Infamously, Bleacher Report gave them a big, fat F grade, something the players from the class never forgot.

"We ‘over-drafted’ a pass rusher, and we drafted a linebacker that didn't have any instincts, we drafted a quarterback that didn't fit the height mold, we ‘over-drafted’ a nickel back, ‘over-drafted’ a third down back, and we converted a defensive lineman into an offensive lineman who was still playing for those who were keeping track, or was last year. Then afterwards everybody was giving us Fs," Schneider recalled. "The message is that in this building, we were super excited. We knew where we were headed. Pete and his staff had a great plan. It was loaded with competition and we're excited to see that competition."

Back in the present, Schneider sees a lot of parallels between the current Seahawks and the 2012 iteration, and it goes beyond the energy in the building. Thanks to the Wilson trade, while the Jets hold their original first rounder, they have a top-10 pick for the first time since 2010 and hold four picks in the first 72 selections. Back in 2012, they originally were slated to pick 12th after a 7-9 season and had three picks in the first 65 selections.

Armed with similar draft ammunition, Schneider and Carroll both see a prime opportunity to infuse their roster with young talent as they did a decade ago and believe they have a plan in place to put Seattle back into position to consistently contend in the NFC West.

Does Schneider have a valid point conjuring up comparisons to 2012? Playing a game of FACT or FICTION, here's a look at how the current makeup of the Seahawks compares and contrasts to its predecessor from a decade earlier.