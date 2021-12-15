Film Breakdown: Al Woods Puts On Run-Stuffing Clinic vs. Texans' Offensive Line

While his overall statistics may not do his play justice, few players have been more invaluable to the Seahawks defense in 2021 than Woods, whose strength, surprising athleticism, versatility, and contagious energy have helped them return to form as an elite run-stopping unit.

Over the past two seasons, the Seahawks have made a number of significant moves aiming to improve their defense at all three levels.

Among these many transactions, the front office traded a pair of first-round picks and additional compensation to the Jets for safety Jamal Adams, first and second-round selections were used on linebacker Jordyn Brooks and edge rusher Darrell Taylor, and defensive end Carlos Dunlap arrived from the Bengals in the middle of the 2020 season for just a seventh-round pick and a backup center.

But with the 2021 season entering the home stretch, in terms of value, no move has provided Seattle with more bang for its buck than the decision to re-sign veteran defensive tackle Al Woods this past offseason.

Returning to the Pacific Northwest after taking a year off opting out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seahawks promptly signed Woods to a one-year, $2.5 million contract to help replace Jarran Reed, who refused to restructure his deal and consequently received a pink slip as a cap casualty. Many scoffed at the idea that a 34-year old defensive tackle who had not played for a year would be able to fill the void.

However, Woods hasn't just replaced Reed. A strong argument can be made he's outperformed the departed starter and provided an upgrade for Seattle's defensive line this season, playing a crucial role in the team's sustained success stopping the run.

Starting all 13 games so far, the 330-pound Woods has amassed 42 tackles and three tackles for loss. In comparison, Reed has produced 32 tackles and only one tackle for loss in Kansas City. Even as pass rushers, while Pro Football Focus has credited Reed with nine more quarterback pressures on the season, both players have 1.5 sacks and Woods has three more pass deflections.

Continuing a dominant 11th NFL season in Sunday's 33-13 win over the Texans, Woods proved to be unblockable in the trenches, giving center Justin Britt and guards Justin McCray and Lane Taylor fits all afternoon long. He finished with five tackles, a tackle for loss, and a partial sack against rookie quarterback Davis Mills, and as coach Pete Carroll said after the game, those stats don't illustrate his true value up front.

"He played really good again. Al is playing terrific football," Carroll told reporters. "In the role that he's playing and the run stopping that we're calling on him to do, he is doing it. He had five tackles today, but his impact is way more than those numbers. It's just his factor in controlling the line of scrimmage, and that's two weeks in a row that he's been doing well in the running game. He's been great."

Though the Seahawks got off to a somewhat slow start allowing big games to Titans running back Derrick Henry and Vikings running back Alexander Mattison early in the season, no team in the NFL has been better at stopping the run since Week 4. Per TruMedia, they have held opponents to a league-best 3.52 yards per carry during that 10-game span.

In five of Seattle's past seven games, opponents have failed to hit 100 rushing yards, while three of its past four opponents failed to hit 3.0 yards per carry. Bobby Wagner, who racked up 15 tackles in Houston, pointed to Woods as a huge reason for that prolonged success and credited the veteran defender for making life easier for him and Brooks at linebacker.

“He's been huge," Wagner said. "He's been a guy that loves to keep guys off of linebackers, and linebackers love to hear that. But he also can make plays. There's a play where he throws the lineman and goes and makes the tackle. I think he might have missed it. But that kind of havoc is something that teams have to pay attention to and it takes the eyes off of you and allows us to make plays.”

Turning in one of finest performances of the season, Woods turned in a run-stuffing clinic while also pitching in as an interior pass rusher in Houston. Check out my latest film breakdown as I examine several of his game-changing plays from a 20-point victory at NRG Stadium.