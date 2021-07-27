Film Breakdown: Seahawks WR D'Wayne Eskridge Dominates in Space

Analyst Matty F. Brown checks out four plays from D'Wayne Eskridge's senior season at Western Michigan to provide a glimpse of the athletic traits and football skills he will bring to the Seahawks' offense.

With their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Seahawks took WR D'Wayne Eskridge in the second round with the 56th overall selection. Adding Eskridge was super important given the arrival of Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator. The 24-year old offensive weapon has the versatility to stay on the field for multiple concepts, allowing Seattle to stay in the same 11 personnel, 3 receiver packages and go up-tempo.

Eskridge also fits the receiver screens and jet sweeps that Waldron will presumably bring with him coming north from Los Angeles, where he learned under Rams coach Sean McVay. That's because Eskridge's stand out trait on his Western Michigan film was his ability in space; he blends intelligence, instincts, and quick-twitch to dominate after the catch. My latest breakdown looks at four Eskridge plays where this spatial dominance pops, providing a glimpse of what he may bring to Seattle's offense immediately upon arrival.