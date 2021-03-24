Film Breakdown: Gerald Everett Brings New Dimensions to Seahawks' Tight End Group

Traveling to the Pacific Northwest to team back up with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, Everett's top-tier athletic traits and diverse array of skills should allow him to immediately make his mark as a key component of the Seahawks offense.

Immediately after the Seahawks hired Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator in January, rumors began swirling about veteran tight end Gerald Everett following him from southern California to the Pacific Northwest.

After all, the coach/player pairing had been together since Everett broke into the league as a second-round selection for the Rams in 2017, with Waldron serving as his tight ends coach during his rookie season before being elevated to passing game coordinator in 2018. It was only fitting with Waldron moving into his first NFL offensive coordinator role that he would want a familiar face to help ease the transition, particularly at a position where Seattle needed an upgrade after losing Greg Olsen to retirement.

That’s exactly what happened, as the Seahawks worked swiftly to sign Everett to a one-year deal during the early stages of free agency. Waldron couldn't have been happier about bringing his former pupil with him to his new team to provide another weapon for Russell Wilson alongside Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

“Gerald brings versatility to any offense, so we’re excited to be able to get him here and really utilize him as a weapon that can move around and do a lot of different things within an offensive structure,” Waldron told John Boyle of Seahawks.com.

In four prior seasons with the Rams, the 26-year old Everett caught 127 passes for 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2020, he produced a career-high 41 catches for 417 yards and a touchdown.

While those numbers aren't necessarily eye-popping, Everett has been in the shadow of fellow Rams tight end Tyler Higbee each of the past four seasons. The presence of players such as Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Brandin Cooks limited his targets as well, leaving plenty of untapped potential for a player Waldron believes can be an impact addition for a Seahawks passing game that struggled down the stretch to close out the 2020 season.

“He’s got aggressive hands, and he can seem to always find a way to get open versus tight man-to-man coverage,” Waldron said. "Then his ability once the ball’s in his hand to make the first guy miss or break that first tackle has been something he’s consistently been able to put on display since college and right on through at the NFL level. So it’s a big asset as far as his ability to aggressively go attack the ball and then make something happen with it once it’s in his hands.”

Aside from already knowing Waldron’s scheme, what else will the versatile former South Alabama standout bring to the table? Check out my latest film study as I break down many of the strengths in Everett's well-rounded game that will be assets to Seattle's offense in 2021.