Film Breakdown: How Seahawks Simulate Pressure Out of Cover 2

It's obvious that the Seahawks need to improve their pass rush and get more pressure on the quarterback. It's not like they aren't trying, though. Not only has there been increased activity up front over the last three games. Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton Jr. has been creative in trying to find solutions that fit the team's current personnel.

One of the most successful has been Cover 2 simulated pressures. These impact a quarterback's rhythm, break protection schemes, and force the ball out quick - all while rushing just four players. Matty F. Brown explains how Norton has schemed artificial pressure with some unique coverage disguises and blitz packages out of two-deep safety looks in his latest film breakdown.