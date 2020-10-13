SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Film Breakdown: How Seahawks Simulate Pressure Out of Cover 2

Matty F. Brown

It's obvious that the Seahawks need to improve their pass rush and get more pressure on the quarterback. It's not like they aren't trying, though. Not only has there been increased activity up front over the last three games. Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton Jr. has been creative in trying to find solutions that fit the team's current personnel.

One of the most successful has been Cover 2 simulated pressures. These impact a quarterback's rhythm, break protection schemes, and force the ball out quick - all while rushing just four players. Matty F. Brown explains how Norton has schemed artificial pressure with some unique coverage disguises and blitz packages out of two-deep safety looks in his latest film breakdown.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Quinton Dunbar Active, Mike Iupati Ruled Out For Seahawks vs. Vikings

Seattle will have both of its starting cornerbacks in the lineup against Minnesota's duo of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, while Iupati's absence will open the door for Jordan Simmons or Jamarco Jones to start at left guard.

CorbinSmithNFL

Enemy Confidential: Vikings Hope to Keep Momentum Rolling Against Seahawks

After losing each of their first three games, the Vikings narrowly edged the Texans last weekend to enter the win column for the first time in 2020. Despite their dismal record, there's more than enough talent for Minnesota to give Seattle problems in Week 5.

CorbinSmithNFL

Reinforcements Coming Soon for Seahawks' Struggling Defense

Though Seattle remains one of just five undefeated teams in the NFL, they have been far from perfect, particularly on the defensive side of the football. But several injured players could be returning after the bye to help the cause, including star safety Jamal Adams.

CorbinSmithNFL

'It Solidified a Comeback': Will Dissly Finds End Zone in Seahawks Win Over Vikings

Following another grueling nine months of recovery from a significant injury, Dissly finally caught his first touchdown of the 2020 season, launching the Seahawks' 21-point onslaught in the third quarter during Sunday's thrilling win over the Vikings.

CorbinSmithNFL

Behind Enemy Lines: Analyzing Seahawks Week 5 Matchup with Inside Vikings

As two familiar foes clash once again at CenturyLink Field, Corbin Smith joins forces with Will Ragatz of Inside the Vikings to break down an intriguing prime time Week 5 matchup between undefeated Seattle and Minnesota.

CorbinSmithNFL

If He's Interested, Seahawks Should Bring Back Dan Quinn as Consultant for Rest of 2020

Midseason coaching changes won't be happening for a 5-0 Seahawks team, whether fans want them or not. But that doesn't mean the door isn't cracked open for Dan Quinn to return in a consultant role... if he wants to, that is.

Ty Gonzalez

Ricob

Closing Thoughts: Clutch Stops Key Another Implausible Seahawks Victory vs. Vikings

Outplayed for nearly the entirety of Sunday's prime time contest, Seattle deserved to suffer its first loss. But as has happened so many times the past two years, when the Seahawks needed a critical stop, they found a way to make it and Russell Wilson cashed in with his 34th career game-winning drive.

CorbinSmithNFL

Fan*56

DK Metcalf Causes Eruption, Might as Well Jump On Seahawks' Bandwagon

If you are a Seahawks fan, watching this 2020 squad makes you want to break out in song... and also smash your guitar in frustration. Thankfully, with DK Metcalf being the savior this time, Pete Carroll's team keeps finding ways to win and look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Nick Lee

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers from Seahawks Week 5 Thriller Against Vikings

After a victorious road trip to Miami, Seattle traveled home for its Week 5 prime time matchup against Minnesota and nearly fell short of winning a fifth straight contest to begin the season. But a trio of turnovers helped spark the offense, providing the Seahawks with an opportunity to complete the comeback with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.

Thomas Hall10

blocis

Quinton Dunbar, Jordyn Brooks Questionable to Play vs. Vikings

While Jamal Adams won't be back in uniform yet and will be held out until after the team's bye week, Seattle could have a pair of defensive starters returning for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota.

CorbinSmithNFL