Film Breakdown: How the Seahawks Stopped the Vikings on Fourth Down

For nearly 56 minutes of action, the Vikings dominated the Seahawks in the trenches, rushing for over 200 yards with the combination of Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. But when it mattered most, with the game on the line, Seattle's defense once again found a way to make the big stop needed to pick up a win.

Despite struggling against a powerful Minnesota rushing attack, Seattle managed to get it done in the most pivotal of moments. Matty F. Brown analyzes the crucial 4th and inches defensive stop versus Minnesota that allowed Russell Wilson the opportunity to drive down field for a game-winning touchdown drive.