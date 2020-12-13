GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Film Breakdown: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Must Get Back to the Basics

After throwing just six touchdowns over the past five games as the Seahawks have gone 2-3 in that span, analyst Matty Brown believes Russell Wilson must simply get back to the basics to snap out of an extended slump.
It’s obvious that the Seahawks offense struggled versus the New York Giants in a 1712 loss last weekend. Russell Wilson playing at a poor level was similarly apparent. Patrick Graham’s well-coached defense was intelligently schemed, keeping Wilson uncomfortable via effective, low-risk simulation pressure and disguised coverage which Wilson has previously found difficult.

Wilson could certainly have played better against these looks. Indeed, he missed a number of opportunities. What was most galling, however, was the offensive basics that he failed to execute from early in the game. As Matty F. Brown explains in his latest film breakdown, sluggish starts from a quarterback only serve to drag the offense down while encouraging the opposing defense.

