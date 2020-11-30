SI.com
Film Breakdown: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Throwing Hot Routes

Matty F. Brown

Heading into the Cardinals game, concerns surrounding Russell Wilson's play were the highest they had been in some time. The Seahawks quarterback had made uncharacteristic errors, appearing pressed while turning the ball over seven times in the previous two losses to the Bills and Rams.

Something had to change – and it wasn’t just a turnover issue. Thankfully, Thursday Night Football saw Brian Schottenheimer adapt his play calling to place Wilson in less intense situations. The Seattle offense rebounded, with Wilson looking much more comfortable and committing zero turnovers.

Most important was Wilson throwing the hot route again. This is something the quarterback had stopped doing in recent weeks, resulting in defenses blitzing, hitting, and sacking the QB more often. In his latest video, Matty F. Brown details Wilson’s throwing hot routes revival in the win over Arizona.

