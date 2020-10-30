SI.com
Film Breakdown: Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas Received 'Wake Up Call' in Loss to Cardinals

CorbinSmith

When it comes to NFL running backs, most fans use rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and receiving numbers as the top criteria for evaluation. This has become especially true in the fantasy football era, as how many points these players can score for their fictional teams each Sunday is all that matters.

But between the lines, in an era where teams are leaning more heavily on passing the football, backs must be proficient three-down contributors to receive extensive playing time. This goes well beyond simply being able to run between the tackles or catch swing passes out of the backfield.

Though it's not quantifiable on a stat sheet or in the world of fantasy football as rushing and receiving numbers are, being able to pass protect is critical for running backs in a modern NFL offense. Being unable to step up and stonewall blitzers or whiffing on assignments to allow free rushers to get to the quarterback can be a quick way to land in a coach's doghouse.

During the Seahawks 37-34 loss to the Cardinals last Sunday, rookie DeeJay Dallas learned that lesson the hard way. With teammate Travis Homer out due to a knee bruise, he took over as the third-down back and checked in as his team tried to orchestrate a game-winning drive in overtime.

Facing an aggressive Arizona defense, Seattle broke the huddle for a 2nd and 10 play with Dallas flanking quarterback Russell Wilson to the right in the backfield. The Cardinals had two linebackers "sugaring" the A-gap, poised to blitz, with six total defenders at the line of scrimmage.

Out of the corner of his eye, Dallas noticed the nickel corner coming at the last second on the blitz as well. But the young back didn't keep his head on a swivel and with Tanner Vallejo coming untouched through the A-gap, he didn't attempt to pick up the linebacker, who blasted Wilson as he managed to get off an incomplete pass.

Not surprisingly, running backs coach Chad Morton wasted little time subbing in veteran Carlos Hyde, removing Dallas from the game after the blown pass protection assignment. From the rookie's perspective, it provided a "wake up call" for him moving forward.

"You can never have that happen," Dallas said when asked about the missed blitz pickup. "I went back and looked at the film. I just have to have better eye discipline in that situation."

While it wasn't his finest play, like Homer, Dallas takes pride in his pass blocking skills and excelled in that aspect of his game while starring at Miami. Although he missed his block in that instance, he performed well as a pass blocker in training camp and also has put some quality plays on film as well through his first four NFL games.

For my latest film breakdown, I took a close look at six plays with Dallas staying in as pass protector, evaluating his technique and execution as the last line of defense keeping Wilson upright.

