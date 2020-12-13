GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Film Breakdown: Ugo Amadi Playing Nuanced Seahawks Nickel Corner Role

Analyst Matty F. Brown takes a close look at All-22 film to break down Ugo Amadi's growth at nickel cornerback in his second season with the Seahawks.
Author:
Publish date:

Seahawks nickel corner Ugo Amadi is playing his second year of NFL football. As Pete Carroll described in recent press conference, Amadi is starting to add veteran savvy to his game. Indeed, the 2019 fourth round pick is visibly developing. Just two weeks after Carroll’s praise, Amadi showcased experienced football smarts versus the New York Giants. Analyst Matty F. Brown details in his latest video.

