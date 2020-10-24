SI.com
Film Study: 'Zebra' Technique Plays to Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin's Biggest Strengths

Matty F. Brown

Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin is having another up-and-down season during his 2020 contract year. The former third-round pick has managed to get his hands on the football though, deflecting four passes while catching two interceptions.

One constant to the defender's play throughout his time in Seattle has been in his ability as a pure deep 1/3 zone cornerback - specifically called "Zebra" play. This is a technique that the Seahawks ask of their Cover 3 corners versus certain offensive looks. For Griffin, the accomplished play in this pass defense has continued into 2020.

Matty F. Brown fully explains Zebra 1/3 play in his latest video, looking at three brilliant Griffin plays using the technique. When Griffin is off the ball, mid-pointing, and able to vision the quarterback, the corner is able to make spectacular plays in coverage for Seattle.

