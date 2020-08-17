SI.com
Firing Back at Gregg Williams, Seahawks' Jamal Adams Won't 'Get Bored Winning'

Corbin Smith

In an unexpected development last Thursday, Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams stirred the pot up a bit by telling reporters departed star safety Jamal Adams "may get bored" playing for the Seahawks.

Only a few weeks after Seattle shipped multiple first-round picks as part of a trade package to New York to acquire Adams, Williams' comments about the blandness and simplicity of the Seahawks' scheme quickly drew shots back from coach Pete Carroll. In an interview on Sports Radio KJR, he didn't hold back and even playfully dared the seasoned coordinator to "fire back."

"We don't make as many mistakes as he does," Carroll quipped.

Only a few days later, Adams gave his first public response to Williams' statements on Danny and Gallant on ESPN 710. Rather than outright criticize his former coach, he found another underhanded way to throw shade towards his first employer.

“G-dub, man, he definitely misses me," Adams laughed. "I would have to say that a lot of them miss me over there. I don’t think I’m gonna get bored winning. So that’s how I look at it. I’m gonna be alright.”

Over the past decade, the Seahawks have made the playoffs eight of the past 10 seasons, winning 81 regular season games, advancing to the NFC Championship Game twice, and winning a Super Bowl. The Jets, meanwhile, haven't been back to the postseason since 2010 and have posted a winning record just once in 10 years.

While Seattle's defense may lack the complexities of Williams' scheme in New York, Adams indicated he's excited to see how the Seahawks will deploy him.

“I think that I was in a great type of defense over there in New York - Gregg Williams did an outstanding job,” Adams said. “But over here, I think they’re gonna let me roam a little bit more, they’re gonna let me be me, they’re gonna put me in positions to get my hand more on the ball so I’m not classified a box safety.”

While starring for the Jets, Adams lived near the line of scrimmage, producing a ridiculous 6.5 sacks last year and 12.0 sacks overall in three seasons. Williams positioned him for such success, often aggressively utilizing him as a blitzer off the edge.

But critics have hounded Adams for intercepting just two passes in his career thus far, using the meager production as an argument he can't excel in coverage. He envisions his role in Seattle allowing him more chances to make plays on the football, which should make him an even more effective all-around weapon in the secondary.

“I had opportunities my rookie year. I was put in a lot of great positions to make plays on the ball and obviously just didn’t come down with them or whatever the case may be. I’m excited to be in this defense, man. I think I’ll have a lot of opportunity to get around the ball.”

It can be debated whether Carroll's defense is vanilla in nature compared to Williams. Joining a franchise with a winning tradition and a scheme that will allow him to be featured more as a playmaker, however, Adams and the Seahawks already look to be a great match.

