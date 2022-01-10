First-Round Pick Seahawks Sent to Jets in Jamal Adams Trade Will Be No. 10 Overall in 2022 NFL Draft

Following a disappointing 2021 campaign, the second of two first-round picks the Seahawks dealt to the Jets in exchange for safety Jamal Adams will fall in the top-10 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the playoffs set to get underway this weekend, the order of selections for the 2022 NFL Draft is still a work in progress. However, now that the 2021 regular season is in the books and 18 teams have officially been cleared off the board, the first 18 picks of April's amateur draft are set in stone.

The Seahawks will not be involved in the first round of the event. They dealt away both their 2021 and 2022 first-round selections—along with a 2021 third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald—to the Jets in exchange for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams and a 2022 fourth-round choice during the summer of 2020.

Despite a late turnaround, Seattle's disappointing season marred by injuries and general dysfunction resulted in a 7-10 finish on the year. Such a record lands its dear departed first-round pick in the No. 10 slot in the upcoming draft for New York, which also claims possession of its own No. 4 pick.

Here's a look at the full order:

1. Jaguars (3-14)

2. Lions (3-13-1)

3. Texans (4-13)

4. Jets (4-13)

5. Giants (4-13)

6. Panthers (5-12)

7. Giants, via Bears (6-11)

8. Falcons (7-10)

9. Broncos (7-10)

10. Jets, via Seahawks (7-10)

11. Washington (7-10)

12. Vikings (8-9)

13. Browns (8-9)

14. Ravens (8-9)

15. Eagles, via Dolphins (9-8)

16. Eagles, via Colts (9-8)

17. Chargers (9-8)

18. Saints (9-8)

Since the trade, Adams has appeared in 24 games for the Seahawks, recording two interceptions, eight pass deflections, one forced fumble and 170 combined tackles. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2020 after setting the single-season record for sacks by a defensive back (9.5). Then, following an extended holdout this past summer, Adams and Seattle agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

Adams did not add to his sack total in 2021 as his role in the defense changed; and his second year with the team was ultimately cut short due to a torn labrum suffered in a Week 13 win over the 49ers. He underwent reconstructive shoulder surgery shortly thereafter, not even a year removed from having the same exact procedure. He's expected to make a full return by the start of the 2022 regular season.

Nevertheless, the cost of acquisition for Adams and his subsequent production, which many have deemed underwhelming for a player of his stature, has earned the front office a major dose of criticism from both fans and pundits alike. This has now only been reinforced with the confirmation that New York will make a top-10 selection with Seattle's pick this April.

As for when the Seahawks will finally get involved in the action, their first selection won't come until Day 2 of the event—at pick No. 41. They also own the No. 72 pick, slotted in the early stages of the third round, as well as two fourth-rounders, a fifth-rounder and a seventh-rounder, though the specific number of those choices won't be determined until after compensatory picks are awarded.

Per OverTheCap.com, Seattle won't qualify for any additional selections. The signings of cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, tight end Gerald Everett and defensive end Kerry Hyder will ultimately cancel out the free agent losses of cornerback Shaquill Griffin, receiver David Moore and running back Carlos Hyde.

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 28-30 at Allegiant Stadium—the home of the Raiders—in Paradise, Nevada.