Flash Returns: Seahawks Activate Josh Gordon, Expect Him to Contribute Right Away

Returning to Seattle's 53-man roster, Gordon will be eligible to practice on Wednesday and while he's had a long layoff, coach Pete Carroll doesn't have any reservations about him being ready to play significant snaps right away against Los Angeles in Week 16.

After clearing his initial terms of reinstatement, Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon looks poised to make his 2020 debut against the Rams in Week 16.

Per the NFL transactions wire, Gordon has been activated to Seattle's 53-man roster from the suspension list and will be eligible to begin practicing with the team immediately. In a corresponding roster move, the team waived receiver Penny Hart.

Gordon, 29, initially joined the Seahawks off waivers in November 2019 after the Patriots released him on an injury settlement. Quickly getting acclimated with his new team, he caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games before receiving his fifth drug-related suspension from the NFL after a Week 15 win over the Panthers.

Despite the ban, however, Seattle's front office and coaching staff were impressed enough by Gordon's work ethic and character during his brief time with the organization to give him another shot. Though he remained suspended indefinitely, the veteran wideout signed a one-year deal on September 3.

Unfortunately, Gordon had to wait until well into the second half before commissioner Roger Goodell paved the way for him to return to the field. While other suspended players such as Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown began playing after Week 8, he wasn't reinstated until December 3 and still had to wait an additional three weeks before he would be allowed to practice with the team.

During that time, once he had passed his initial COVID-19 testing, Gordon has been partaking in team meetings and individual workouts. While he hasn't seen him on the field yet, after reportedly showing up at 238 pounds with seven percent body fat, coach Pete Carroll believes he won't have any problems hitting the ground running upon his return.

When asked if he had expectations for Gordon right away, Carroll smiled and said, "Yeah, as a matter of a fact I do. We gotta get him on the practice field and see what he looks like. He's been working out really hard and I've been able to watch his workouts on video a couple times to see he's in really good shape. He's really big and strong too, so we're excited to see how he does. But we're planning during the week like he has a chance to contribute."

If Gordon is ready to go as anticipated, he should provide a much-needed boost to a Seattle passing game that has stagnated a bit as of late. With the exception of a four-touchdown performance in a 40-3 blowout win over the New York Jets, quarterback Russell Wilson has thrown two or fewer touchdowns in five of the past six games and has only hit 250 yards passing once in that span.

Providing Wilson with another big-bodied, athletic target, Gordon should be especially beneficial helping Seattle improve on third down efficiency, where the team currently ranks 24th in the NFL with a 40 percent conversion rate. Six of his seven receptions went for first downs last year and five of them happened on third down, including two clutch catches in an overtime win over San Francisco.

As he showcased in his final game before suspension, Gordon also still has the wheels to stretch the field and present a matchup nightmare for smaller cornerbacks as well. He reeled in a spectacular 58-yard reception in Carolina, snagging the pass with his fingertips and securing the football as he tumbled to the ground.

Already familiar with Seattle's playbook and having a rapport with Wilson from their time working together a year ago, Carroll is eager to see Gordon back in action and if all goes well, he should be in uniform ready to make an impact with the NFC West title up for grabs on Sunday.

"He's a really impressive athlete, a big kid who moves so well, so gracefully. I'm anxious to see how he looks quickness wise with everybody else. Last year, he jumped in and it was immediately obvious he could compete. I'll be surprised if he's not like that cause his workouts have looked so good, but we'll see what happens."