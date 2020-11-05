Following Rapid Recovery, Seahawks CB D.J. Reed Enacts Revenge Against 49ers

RENTON, WA - In the midst of an offseason workout only a few weeks before the scheduled start of training camp in early July, D.J. Reed heard two pops while wrapping up a repetition on bench press.

Right away, the third-year defensive back knew he had suffered a significant upper body injury. Shortly after, he was diagnosed with a torn pectoral muscle, and with his season seemingly over before it started, the 49ers chose to release him under the presumption he would clear waivers and revert to injured reserve.

"Honestly, I kind of expected it to happen," Reed said about San Francisco's decision to cut him after the injury. "It was a possibility and obviously I felt some type of way about it because no one wants to get released, but I understood it was a business and my agent and [general manager] John Lynch basically said nobody would pick me up because I have a torn pec."

The 49ers logic made sense to an extent given the typical recovery for torn pectoral muscles falls between six to 12 months. At the time, believing he would not be claimed, Reed thought he would spend more time with his family and slowly rehab back from the injury looking towards the 2021 season.

But the following day, Reed received an unexpected call from the Seahawks, who informed him the team had been awarded the cornerback off waivers. Immediately, his viewpoint for the upcoming season took a 180 degree turn in a whirlwind of a 24 hour period.

Interestingly, upon learning he would be joining Seattle, Reed immediately checked the schedule to see the earliest he could return to play. Believing he could recover in three or four months, that time table ironically matched up with a home date against his former team in Week 8.

"God works in mysterious ways. That's when we were playing the 49ers and I told myself I'm gonna get back for that game, so that was definitely motivation and for it to come into fruition and happen," Reed remarked. "God is really real and you know visualizing and working hard everyday will take you far in life."

Having already returned from a torn labrum in his shoulder quicker than anticipated earlier in his football career, Reed now had his sights set on making it back at some point during the upcoming season. When camp opened in mid-August, he was placed on the Non-Football Injury list and remained there to open the regular season, meaning he wouldn't be eligible to practice until after Week 6.

By Seattle's Week 6 bye, Reed himself posted on his personal Instagram that he would be returning to practice the following Monday. He was designated for return and following two impressive weeks of practice, he achieved his goal of dressing for Sunday's game against San Francisco, immediately making his former employer pay while replacing Ugo Amadi as the starting nickel cornerback.

Just two drives into the game, with the 49ers driving into Seahawks territory and facing 3rd and 5 from the 20-yard line, Jimmy Garoppolo dropped back to pass from an empty formation. After dropping into his zone in a Cover 3 look, Reed quickly undercut a pivot route by tight end George Kittle and picked off the pass, leaving the visitors empty handed without any points on the possession.

"I'm very sticky in coverage as far as man-to-man and I think that goes a long way, a guy that can cover, especially in the slot," Reed said. "It's a little different than corner. You have to have lateral quickness and I feel like I have that."

Along with producing an interception and two passes defensed, Reed also checked off another box to be a successful nickel cornerback in Seattle's scheme. He was brought on the blitz on numerous occasions with great effectiveness.

Early in the second half, with Seattle nursing a slim 13-7 lead early in the third quarter, defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. sent Reed on a blitz on 3rd and 13. Lined up over the right tackle Mike McGlinchey, he shed a block and found his way to Garoppolo, and though he couldn't finish the sack himself, linebacker Bobby Wagner cleaned him up to force a San Francisco punt.

Later in the quarter, Reed again proved disruptive as a blitzer from the slot on another third down situation. Coming untouched off the edge, he and defensive end L.J. Collier provided immediate pressure, forcing Garoppolo to step up into the pocket into the arms of defensive end Alton Robinson for yet another drive-ending sack.

Coming off a stellar first performance and showing how well his skill set translates to the slot cornerback role in Seattle's scheme, in hindsight, Reed isn't surprised Schneider took a flier on him. As a rookie two years ago, he made his second career start in a Week 15 win against the Seahawks, drawing a tough assignment against star receiver Doug Baldwin.

"Obviously Schneider, he's seen something in me because I started my second game playing against Doug [Baldwin], so I feel like they based it a lot off that game and that's why they took the chance to get me."

Playing 59 snaps in that game for the 49ers, Reed recorded five tackles and spent a fair amount of time in coverage against Baldwin. While he felt he held his own in man coverage, he admitted the two-time Pro Bowl receiver got the better of him when dropping back into zone.

Nonetheless, Reed must have left a strong impression on Schneider, who wasted little time plucking him up once he became available on waivers. Nearly four months later, he has already made a noticeable impact for the Seahawks defensively and with Amadi unlikely to return this week as he continues to work back from a hamstring injury, he should receive extensive snaps against the Bills this upcoming weekend.

Reflecting on his journey to Seattle, after dealing with tons of adversity from his own injury to losing his grandmother earlier this year, a healthy Reed is simply grateful for the opportunity to play again and make a difference for his new team.

"A lot has happened this past year... but my mind said I just gotta keep persevering, gotta still keep my faith, still remain optimistic and I feel like my mindset is just unbreakable honestly."