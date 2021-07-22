Former Seahawks Assistant Greg Knapp Passes Away

The 58-year old Knapp had been hospitalized since Saturday, July 17 after his bike was struck by a car in San Ramon, California.

After spending several days hospitalized in critical condition following a bike accident, long-time NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp passed away on Thursday.

On Saturday, July 17, the 58-year old Knapp suffered life-threatening injuries when a car swerved into the bike lane and struck him. According to his agent Jeff Sperbeck, the driver of the vehicle immediately stopped to provide aid and he was eventually rushed to the San Ramon Regional Medical Center before being transferred to the John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

The crash remains under investigation, though as of Thursday, authorities have not made any arrests and there has not been evidence of foul play or usage of drugs and alcohol contributing to the accident.

After participating in training camp with the Chiefs, Raiders, and 49ers as a backup quarterback during a seven-year span, Knapp joined the 49ers coaching staff in 1995. He spent nine years with the organization, progressing from offensive quality control coach to quarterback coach to offensive coordinator.

After leaving San Francisco, Knapp served as offensive coordinator for Atlanta from 2004 to 2006 and held the same position with the Oakland Raiders from 2007 to 2008. He then spent one season as offensive coordinator in Seattle in 2009, but he was relieved of duties when coach Jim Mora was fired at the conclusion of a 5-11 season and replaced by Pete Carroll.

During Knapp's lone season with the Seahawks, the team finished 25th in the NFL in scoring, 15th in passing offense, and 27th in rushing offense.

Following his departure from Seattle, Knapp served as quarterback coach for the Texans for two seasons before returning to Oakland as offensive coordinator in 2012. Over the next four years, he served as Denver's quarterback coach while working with legendary signal caller Peyton Manning and won his first and only Super Bowl in 2016.

Knapp went on to spend three years with the Falcons as a quarterback coach and accepted a passing game coordinator position with the Jets on coach Robert Saleh's staff back in January.

Knapp is survived by his wife Charlotte and three daughters Jordan, Natalie, and Camille. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during these difficult times.