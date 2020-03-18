SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Former Seahawks DE Quinton Jefferson Strikes Deal with Bills

Corbin Smith

While the team continues to attempt to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, the Seahawks lost another one of their most important defensive linemen in free agency.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, versatile defensive end Quinton Jefferson has agreed to terms with the Bills on a two-year, $13.5 million deal. The player tweeted goodbye to Seattle before news broke about his new contract.

Selected in the fifth round out of Maryland in the 2016 NFL Draft, the 26-year old Jefferson overcame a rocky, injury-riddled start to his career with the Seahawks to emerge as one of the team's most underrated players.

Starting 24 games over the past two seasons, Jefferson produced 50 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks, and five pass deflections. Lining up both as a five-tech defensive end and three-tech defensive tackle, he also generated 25 quarterback hits during that span, proving to be a disruptive interior pass rusher.

While Seattle struggled as a team to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks last year and produced just 28 sacks, Jefferson posted one of the top four ESPN pass rush win rates for qualified defensive tackles last year, joining elite company alongside Arik Armstead and Chris Jones.

Jefferson performed well in the playoffs, registering a pair of sacks in the Seahawks 17-9 wild card round win over the Eagles in January. Before going down with a broken foot the next week against the Packers, he added a quarterback hit against Aaron Rodgers.

Now that Jefferson has left for Buffalo, Seattle will be banking on 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier and 2018 third-round pick Rasheem Green to pick up the slack. Both players will be expected to take on expanded roles seeing action at the base defensive end spot along with reducing inside on passing downs.

If Collier and/or Green can fill the void and Clowney winds up back with the Seahawks, Jefferson's departure may not sting as bad come September. But there's no doubt this is a significant loss for a defensive line that already needed major help this offseason.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Versatile OL B.J. Finney Signs Two-Year Deal with Seahawks

Bringing past starting experience at center and both guard spots, it remains to be seen where Finney fits into Seattle's plans, but he should have a great shot at first full-time starting gig in the NFL.

Corbin Smith

Could Seahawks Bring Tacoma Native Desmond Trufant Home?

After Arizona landed DeAndre Hopkins in a major trade on Monday, Seattle's suspect secondary may need an upgrade to compete in the NFC West. Bringing back a homegrown star could help shore up the unit.

Landon Buford

Seeking Backfield Depth, Seahawks Pursuing Isaiah Crowell

With the status of Rashaad Penny still uncertain recovering from knee surgery, Seattle may go the veteran route to add depth in the backfield by signing Crowell.

Corbin Smith

First exclusive rights free agent to be retained by Seattle.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Express Interest in Ravens Pro Bowler Matt Judon

Desperate for pass rushing help, Seattle has inquired about the availability of Judon, who could be a viable option if Jadeveon Clowney signs with another team in free agency.

Corbin Smith

Luke Willson Reportedly Returning to Seahawks

Though the team hasn't confirmed, the popular Willson looks poised to return for a seventh season with the Seahawks and join a suddenly loaded tight end group.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Facing Sinking Odds for Re-Signing Jadeveon Clowney

As other top pass rushers receive franchise tags and lucrative multi-year contracts, the price to retain Clowney only continues to rise, diminishing Seattle's chances of keeping him for 2020 and beyond.

Corbin Smith

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Former Seahawk George Fant Signs Multi-Year Deal with Jets

After playing four seasons in Seattle, Fant couldn't pass up on the opportunity to start at left tackle and will head to New York on a three-year deal.

Corbin Smith

by

Dillon88

Seahawks Tender Joey Hunt, Branden Jackson

Capping off a busy first day of free agency, Seattle placed tenders on restricted free agents Joey Hunt and Branden Jackson, likely keeping them with the team in 2020.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Lock Up Jarran Reed with Two-Year Deal

Coming off a tough season hindered by a suspension, Reed will look to rediscover his dominant 2018 form and rebuild value for another run at free agency in 2022.

Corbin Smith