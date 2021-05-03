Former Seahawks Draft Bust Malik McDowell Signs With Browns

After multiple attempts to return to the gridiron, the Browns will take a shot on McDowell, who received medical clearance nearly four years after an ATV accident derailed his football career and eventually led to his release by the Seahawks without playing a single snap.

Four years after being selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, former Seahawks defensive tackle Malik McDowell looks to officially be back on the comeback trail.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Browns have agreed to terms with McDowell on a one-year contract. Financial terms have yet to be disclosed.

Selected with the 36th overall pick out of Michigan State, McDowell was expected to contribute immediately as a versatile defensive lineman capable of playing 3-tech defensive tackle as well as base defensive end. However, he suffered undisclosed head injuries during an ATV accident weeks before the start of training camp and did not return to practice during his rookie season.

Following McDowell's accident, the Seahawks were sent into scramble mode attempting to replace him. General manager John Schneider dealt a second-round pick and receiver Jermaine Kearse to the Jets in exchange for Sheldon Richardson. The trade proved to be a costly one, as Richardson left to sign with the Vikings in free agency and amounted to a one-year rental.

Ultimately, McDowell wound up with more disorderly conduct charges than snaps played during his time with the Seahawks, as he was arrested in December 2017 after a dispute that took place in an Atlanta nightclub. Unable to gain medical clearance, the team released him shortly before the start of training camp in July 2018.

"It always was disappointing," coach Pete Carroll said of McDowell's situation at the time. "This whole process has been disappointing because he had a real upside. We took a big pick to take him and all that, and unfortunately it didn't happen. We made a move last year because he wasn't here, so that just shows you how important he was."

Since Seattle parted ways with McDowell, he has made numerous attempts to return to the field. He had a workout with the Cowboys in March 2019 but did not sign a contract due to prevailing fears about his health.

McDowell also continued to deal with off-field issues, as he was sentenced to 11 months in jail after pleading guilty to multiple crimes in Michigan in 2019. He received assault and resisting arrest charges after fighting two officers who pulled him over for driving intoxicated. In addition, he was found in possession of a stolen truck and was hit with a charge of receiving and concealing stolen property.

Through a statement released by the Browns, general manager Andrew Berry indicated the team had done "extensive work" on McDowell's past as well as his medical status after his accident.

"We are certainly aware of Malik's past," Berry said. "He is accountable for his actions and has had to live with the consequences for decisions earlier in his life. We believe Malik is in a good place, personally and medically. He has taken the necessary steps to get on a healthy path, and has learned from his experiences. Malik understands the expectations we have of him as he attempts to make our football team. He is committed to taking advantage of the support network in place to become the best version of himself - both on and off the field - and we will support him as he attempts to make his return to football."

McDowell last saw the football field during organized team activities for the Seahawks and has not appeared in a game since he declared early for the NFL Draft. During three seasons at Michigan State, he produced 88 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 24.5 tackles for loss and earned Second-Team All-Big Ten distinction twice.