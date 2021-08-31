Former Seahawks Second-Round Pick Malik McDowell Makes Browns' 53-Man Roster

Released without playing a single snap for the Seahawks—preseason or otherwise—former second-round selection Malik McDowell is back in the NFL and has made his first 53-man roster with the Browns.

Teams don't have to submit their initial 53-man rosters until 1:00 p.m. PDT this afternoon, but the Browns have already finalized theirs. On it is a name that may make Seahawks fans cringe a little: defensive tackle Malik McDowell.

Drafted out of Michigan State in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, McDowell was Seattle's top pick that year. But before training camp began, the rookie suffered head injuries in an ATV accident and was subsequently placed on the non-football injury list.

Knowing they wouldn't have him for the year, the Seahawks traded a second-round pick in 2018 and receiver Jermaine Kearse to the Jets for defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. The one-time Pro Bowler put together a fairly average season—recording just 1.0 sack on 36 pressures with 44 combined tackles—and departed in free agency the following spring.

During the season, McDowell was arrested on two separate occasions: once in September for driving under the influence of alcohol, and again in December for disorderly conduct. McDowell was sentenced to 12 months probation for his first offense, and was still nowhere close to being healthy enough to play in the NFL.

As a result, the Seahawks once again placed him on the non-football injury list. And again, he was unable to play a single down for them in 2018.

In early 2019, McDowell was arrested for a third time following an altercation with police at a convenience store in Lathrup Village, Michigan. As the officer attempted to apprehend an intoxicated McDowell, a struggle ensued. At one point, the Detroit native put his hand on the officer's gun, but was fortunately subdued without lethal action. He was later charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting arrest and assault.

This proved to be the final straw for the Seahawks, who released McDowell two weeks later. But that wouldn't be the last the two would hear from one another, as the team officially filed a lawsuit against their former second-round selection for not repaying $799,238 of his signing bonus.

Prior to the suit, McDowell was arrested for a fourth time after being found in possession of a stolen Ford F-150. In late 2019, he pleaded guilty to all charges revolving around the convenience store altercation and the truck theft. He was sentenced to 11 months in jail.

At that point, a future in football felt impossible. But in 2020, he set his sights on a return to the NFL and worked out for the Dolphins. Though he didn't sign with the team, it was a good first step in the right direction for him. He reiterated his intentions to make a comeback this offseason and the Browns—coming off their first playoff appearance since 2002—took a chance on the former Michigan State standout by signing him to a one-year contract in May.

McDowell appeared in just 44 snaps over two games this preseason, but he made the most of his limited opportunities. He was credited with 2.0 sacks on two pressures and recorded four tackles, earning himself an elite overall grade of 89.6 from Pro Football Focus—an impressive feat for someone who hadn't played in a real football game since November 5, 2016.

For his efforts, McDowell has been rewarded with a spot on Cleveland's active roster to start the season. Finally, after a four-year rollercoaster, he's expected to make his NFL debut when the Browns take on the Chiefs in Week 1.