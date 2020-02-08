SeahawkMaven
Former Seahawks to Watch in Saturday’s XFL Double Header

CorbinSmithNFL

Just one week after the Chiefs took home the Super Bowl title in Miami, the XFL will launch its inaugural season with two double headers this weekend.

Kicking off the festivities on Saturday, the Seattle Dragons will travel to Washington D.C. to battle the DC Defenders and the Los Angeles Wildcats will face the Houston Roughnecks. The first game will be televised on ABC at 11 AM PST, while the second game will air on FOX at 2 PM PST.

Which former Seahawks will be looking to help their respective teams to a Week 1 victory?

Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders

Represented by several players with Pacific Northwest ties and coached by Seahawks legend Jim Zorn, the Dragons will be led by receivers Keenan Reynolds and Kasen Williams. Reynolds suited up for two games during the 2018 season and participated in training camp last August before being cut. As for Williams, who starred at Washington, he played in three games during the 2015 and 2016 seasons for Seattle and enjoyed a strong preseason before being waived prior to the 2017 campaign. Other former Seahawks on the roster include starting left tackle Isaiah Battle, backup quarterback B.J. Daniels, and reserve cornerback Mohammed Seisay.

The Defenders don’t have near as many former Seahawks, as only reserve defensive end Tavaris Barnes and starting quarterback Cardale Jones have prior ties to the franchise. Barnes played in 13 games for the Saints in 2015, but he only lasted a few weeks into training camp before being cut by the Seahawks in 2016. Jones spent a little over a week on Seattle’s practice squad last September before quickly being released.

Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks

The Wildcats enter regular season play as the only team without a single player on their roster who previously spent time with the Seahawks. However, the Roughnecks do have former fourth round pick Terry Poole starting at left tackle. Poole never played in a game for Seattle in two seasons with the organization, but did spend a season on the practice squad.

