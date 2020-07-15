Free Agent LB Mychal Kendricks Medically Cleared, Hopes to Play in 2020

Seven months after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 17, former Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks has his sights set on returning to the field in time for the 2020 season.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kendricks has made significant progress since reconstructive knee surgery and has been medically cleared by Dr. Daniel Cooper to resume football activities. He remains an unsigned free agent.

Kendricks, who will turn 30 years old in September, spent the past two seasons in Seattle despite pleading guilty to insider trading charges in 2018. Starting 17 games at strongside linebacker during that span, he notched 90 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and an interception.

Formerly a second-round pick for the Eagles in 2012, Kendricks has started 91 games in eight NFL seasons, amassing 548 tackles, 19.0 sacks, and four interceptions. He started for Philadelphia in a Super Bowl LII victory over New England.

Earlier in the offseason, a source suggested Kendricks hoped to re-sign with the Seahawks. After the veteran suffered the injury in December, coach Pete Carroll seemed to share that sentiment, telling reporters he hoped to "get him back with us" for the 2020 season.

But after using a first-round pick on Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks and re-signing Bruce Irvin in March, the organization appears to have moved on. Even given Carroll's affinity for the player, it seems an injury would need to happen for him to be brought back into the fold.

With the start date for NFL training camps still uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kendricks may have to wait a while for his next opportunity. Teams will want to bring him in for a physical to check out his surgically repaired knee before offering a contract and with his legal issues unresolved, some teams may be hesitant to sign him.

However, without OTAs and minicamps being conducted this spring, signing a proven veteran with starting experience at multiple linebacker spots such as Kendricks could be appealing to a number of teams, especially if the beginning of camp ends up being delayed into August.