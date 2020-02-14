Free Agent TE Greg Olsen Negotiating with Seahawks, Two Other Teams

Wrapping up his free agency tour earlier this week, Greg Olsen expects to find a landing spot for the 2020 season soon.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Olsen is in the midst of negotiations with the Bills, Redskins, and Seahawks, who each met with the veteran tight end during the past two weeks after the Super Bowl.

Olsen, who will turn 35 years old next month, recently agreed to part ways with the Panthers after nine seasons with the franchise and was released on February 3. He initially met with Buffalo and Washington just days after his release before broadcasting an XFL game last weekend and wrapped up his visits in Seattle on Wednesday.

Following two injury-marred seasons battling foot issues, Olsen rebounded with 52 receptions for 597 yards and two touchdowns last season. He played in 14 games, putting up respectable numbers despite catching passes from backup quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Will Grier most of the season.

The Seahawks interest in Olsen makes sense considering the uncertainty shrouding the tight end position heading into free agency and the draft. Starter Will Dissly continues to recover from a torn Achilles tendon, while backup Jacob Hollister is a restricted free agent and veteran Ed Dickson will likely be released for additional salary cap relief.

Quarterback Russell Wilson also appears on board with such a move, appearing to lightheartedly recruit Olsen on Twitter during the NFL Honors banquet earlier this month.

In 13 NFL seasons with the Bears and Panthers, Olsen has racked up 718 receptions for 8,444 receiving yards and scored 59 touchdowns. He's been selected to three Pro Bowls and earned Second-Team All-Pro distinction twice.