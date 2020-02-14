SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Free Agent TE Greg Olsen Negotiating with Seahawks, Two Other Teams

CorbinSmithNFL

Wrapping up his free agency tour earlier this week, Greg Olsen expects to find a landing spot for the 2020 season soon.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Olsen is in the midst of negotiations with the Bills, Redskins, and Seahawks, who each met with the veteran tight end during the past two weeks after the Super Bowl.

Olsen, who will turn 35 years old next month, recently agreed to part ways with the Panthers after nine seasons with the franchise and was released on February 3. He initially met with Buffalo and Washington just days after his release before broadcasting an XFL game last weekend and wrapped up his visits in Seattle on Wednesday.

Following two injury-marred seasons battling foot issues, Olsen rebounded with 52 receptions for 597 yards and two touchdowns last season. He played in 14 games, putting up respectable numbers despite catching passes from backup quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Will Grier most of the season.

The Seahawks interest in Olsen makes sense considering the uncertainty shrouding the tight end position heading into free agency and the draft. Starter Will Dissly continues to recover from a torn Achilles tendon, while backup Jacob Hollister is a restricted free agent and veteran Ed Dickson will likely be released for additional salary cap relief.

Quarterback Russell Wilson also appears on board with such a move, appearing to lightheartedly recruit Olsen on Twitter during the NFL Honors banquet earlier this month.

In 13 NFL seasons with the Bears and Panthers, Olsen has racked up 718 receptions for 8,444 receiving yards and scored 59 touchdowns. He's been selected to three Pro Bowls and earned Second-Team All-Pro distinction twice.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Grading Seahawks 2019 Free Agent Signings

As they've typically done under general manager John Schneider, the Seahawks went bargain hunting in free agency. One year later, how did the signings work out?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Could Tedric Thompson Become Cap Casualty for Seahawks?

After opening last season as the starter at free safety before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Thompson may be the odd man out in Seattle's safety group.

Thomas Hall10

by

12thmanin9rland

Report: Seahawks Expected to Hire Ex-Washington Standout Sanjay Lal

Formerly a key member for the Washington Huskies' 1992 National Championship team, Lal has previously coached for five NFL teams and is expected to join Seattle's offensive staff.

CorbinSmithNFL

Should Seahawks Entertain Reunion with Michael Bennett?

After spending time with three teams over the past two years, there's a possibility Bennett could return to his former stopping grounds in Seattle as a free agent in March.

Thomas Hall10

Yay or nay on Bryan Bulaga?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Seahawks Position Review: Offensive Line in State of Flux

Seattle welcomed four returning starters on the offensive line last season, but such continuity likely won't be maintained for 2020 as three key players with starting experience will be free agents in March.

CorbinSmithNFL

I still don't see how Seattle could sign Clowney AND Ngakoue without severely limiting rest of the roster. There are too many other needs...

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Did Seahawks T George Fant Drop Subtle Hint About NFL Future?

Set to hit free agency for the first time, Fant has expressed interest in being a starting left tackle. Does that already put a return to Seattle out of the realm of possibility?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Locked On Seahawks (2/12/20) - Are Rams Poised to Bounce Back in NFC West?

Corbin Smith, Bear Mader, Brian Peacock, and Bo Brack discuss the state of the Rams in an NFC West-centric show.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Defensive Tackles

Adding edge rushers will be Seattle’s top priority this offseason, but the team may also have to replace pending free agent Jarran Reed in the interior, increasing the need for help at defensive tackle.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88