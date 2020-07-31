SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Friday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 8 Victory Against Falcons

Thomas Hall10

Following a disappointing loss against the Ravens, the Seahawks packed their bags and were looking to bounce back against the Falcons in their fourth road game of the 2019 season.

With quarterback Matt Ryan sidelined due to an ankle injury, Seattle’s defense was able to keep Atlanta scoreless through the first 30 minutes of the contest. Despite allowing backup quarterback Matt Schaub to pass for 460 yards, a trio of turnovers and two missed field goals helped the Seahawks maintain a seven-point advantage when the final horn sounded.

Let’s look back upon some of the critical moments that ultimately led to the Seahawks’ 27-20 victory against the Falcons during their first trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium since the 2017 campaign.

1. Leading 3-0 in the first quarter, Shaquill Griffin’s third down stop leads to a missed field goal attempt from Atlanta.

Controlling a three-point edge early, the Seahawks were looking to add more points to the scoreboard during their second drive of the first quarter. But thanks to a holding penalty from center Joey Hunt, the offense was ultimately forced to punt just five plays into the drive.

With just five minutes remaining in the opening quarter, the Falcons started their second drive of the game at their own 10-yard line and were able to gain 51 yards in just seven plays. Needing 12 yards to move the chains, running back Devonta Freeman caught a pass in the flats and was tackled one yard short of the marker by Griffin, forcing Atlanta to attempt a 51-yard field goal.

Despite connecting on 12 of his 14 field goal attempts from at least 50 yards away over the last two seasons, kicker Matt Bryant pushed this attempt wide to the left, preserving Seattle’s three-point lead. Looking to take advantage of this missed scoring opportunity, quarterback Russell Wilson led his offense 59 yards in just six plays and capped off the drive by connecting in the end zone with receiver DK Metcalf, taking a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.

2. Following Metcalf’s touchdown, Mychal Kendricks’ interception provides the offense with another prime scoring opportunity.

Now trailing 10-0 with just under 12 minutes remaining in the first half, the Falcons started their second drive of the second quarter at their own 25-yard line and were looking to finally get on the scoreboard. Four plays later, Schaub was initially able to connect with receiver Julio Jones for a 20-yard reception, but the play was called back because of an offensive pass interference penalty.

Following this infraction, the Falcons’ offense was pushed back to their own 35-yard line and were positioned 20 yards away from the yard marker. Looking to regain a big chunk of the lost yardage, the veteran signal caller targeted his All-Pro receiver once again, only to be picked off by Kendricks for his first interception of the season.

With Seattle’s offense now positioned at Atlanta’s 46-yard line, they had just under nine minutes to extend their lead before halftime, which proved to be plenty of time for Wilson. After running back Chris Carson’s explosive 19-yard rush pushed his team into the Falcons’ red zone, the 25-year old was called upon at the one-yard line four plays later and surged into the end zone for the score, handing the Seahawks a 17-0 advantage.

3. After Atlanta missed another field goal attempt, Metcalf’s second touchdown of the game pushes Seattle’s lead to 24-0.

Still without any points, the Falcons desperately needed to generate a score of their own before the conclusion of the second quarter. Despite starting at their own 25-yard line, the offense traveled 40 yards in just three plays and found themselves in field goal range with just over two minutes left in the first half.

Continuing their poor performance, Bryant missed on his second field goal attempt of the game, this time from 53 yards out. Gaining possession of the ball at their own 43-yard line, the Seahawks still had plenty of time to extend their lead late in the second quarter. Thanks to a pair of 20-yard catches from receiver Tyler Lockett, the offense traveled to Atlanta’s two-yard line in just over a minute.

With time ticking down, Wilson floated his pass over multiple defenders and found Metcalf wide open in the end zone for his second touchdown of the contest. Now leading 24-0, defensive end Ziggy Ansah was able to recover Schaub’s fumble as the final seconds bled off the clock, preventing Atlanta from cutting into Seattle’s lead before halftime.

4. Controlling a 13-point advantage, Bobby Wagner’s fumble recovery ends Atlanta’s scoring opportunity early in the fourth quarter.

Up by 24 points to begin the third quarter, the Seahawks controlled all the momentum entering the second half but they quickly squandered it by allowing 11 unanswered points from the Falcons’ offense. Following Seattle’s second punt of the quarter, Atlanta regained possession of the ball at its own 14-yard line and was looking to trim the deficit even further.

Thanks to four pass receptions that resulted in 10 yards or more, it only took Atlanta’s offense seven plays to surge into Seattle’s red zone. Positioned at the Seahawks eight-yard line, Freeman caught a seven-yard pass from Schaub and headed towards the end zone, but had the ball stripped from his grasp by safety Marquise Blair, which allowed Wagner to recover the fumble.

Starting at their own six-yard line, Seattle’s offense drained nearly seven minutes off the clock as they traveled 58 yards and connected on a successful 54-yard field goal attempt from kicker Jason Myers. Despite a late comeback effort, the Falcons first-half woes were too much to overcome as the Seahawks earned their sixth win of the season. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Training Camp Primer: Can Seahawks Revamped Offensive Line Become Cohesive Unit?

Though Pete Carroll preached continuity, the Seahawks went in the opposite direction along the offensive line this offseason. Without the benefit of OTAs and minicamps, will a group featuring as many as four new starters have time to gel?

Corbin Smith

How Does Jamal Adams Compare with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor?

Earning First-Team All-Pro honors in 2019, Adams has earned a reputation as one of the NFL's premier safeties. But how does he stack up with Chancellor, who dominated opponents for nearly a decade in Seattle?

aryannaprasad

Bobby Wagner Looking Forward to Mentoring, Working with Rookie LB Jordyn Brooks

Due to canceled offseason activities and minicamps, Wagner hasn't yet had a chance to work with his apprentice on the field. But now that camp is opening, he's embracing the role of mentor and is excited to pass on everything he's learned to the rookie.

Nick Lee

by

CorbinSmithNFL

'This is My Calling': Jamal Adams Ecstatic to Play for Pete Carroll, Seahawks

Crying "tears of joy" after learning he had been traded to Seattle and uniting with the likes of Bobby Wagner and Quandre Diggs, Adams can't wait to take the field and learn from a widely-respected secondary coach in Carroll.

Corbin Smith

Why Seahawks Fans Shouldn't Write Off Tre Flowers So Quickly

There's a strong chance the Seahawks will be without Quinton Dunbar this year, who before Saturday was the biggest addition of their offseason. While this likely thrusts Tre Flowers back into the starting lineup, this isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Colby Patnode

How Jamal Adams Trade Impacts Seahawks Nickel Position

Recent Seahawks events have simultaneously clarified and confused Seattle's nickel picture. Ugo Amadi remains the obvious slot corner. Yet, assessing the impact of Quinton Dunbar landing on the exempt list and Jamal Adams being added, other nickel options may be available.

Matty F. Brown

Locked On Seahawks (7/29/20) - Which Seahawks Rookies Have Best Shot to Contribute Early?

Despite OTAs and minicamps being canceled and no preseason games scheduled for next month, hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang believe several Seahawks rookies will still have a legitimate chance to make an impact in 2020.

Corbin Smith

New Seahawks S Jamal Adams Will Help Create Backfield Havoc in 2020

Despite surrendering a trio of picks along with strong safety Bradley McDougald, the Seahawks added another superstar to their defense in Adams, who will likely be able to help them create additional havoc in the backfield this season.

Thomas Hall10

by

CorbinSmithNFL

John Schneider says Seahawks had to "go for it" with Jamal Adams.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Eager to Join Forces With 'Playmaker' in Jamal Adams

Already having an established relationship through their respective affiliation with the Jordan brand, Wagner and Adams previous discussions about playing together came true thanks to a blockbuster trade by the Seahawks.

Corbin Smith