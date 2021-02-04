From Hardwood to Gridiron: Inside Cedrick Lattimore's Unique Path to the Seahawks

Driven to become a college basketball star from an early age, Lattimore never envisioned football being a significant part of his future and even dropped the sport at one point in high school. But seven years later, after a surprising NFL debut, he's poised to emerge a key part of Seattle's plans in 2021 and beyond.

Mere hours before the NFL playoffs were slated to kickoff, Cedrick Lattimore returned to his residence early in the morning on January 10 as if it was any other Sunday during the 2020 season. As a member of the 16-player practice squad, the rookie wasn’t scheduled to suit up in the wild card round for the Seahawks, but he still had to report to the team facility for daily COVID-19 testing.

Shortly after his arrival, however, Lattimore unexpectedly received the message he had been waiting for since he signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May. With teammate Jonathan Bullard having a positive test, the team needed to elevate him to the 53-man roster as a last-minute replacement and after months of grinding on the practice field, he would finally make his NFL debut.

“I got a text message that I was up and that I had to come ready to perform,” Lattimore said. “That whole morning, I just sat and had a talk with my grandmother. We sat there and we prayed together. She said, ‘This is what you’ve worked for, Ced’ and I just said a prayer myself and I just went out there and did what I had to do.”

In the midst of an NFL season unlike any other, Lattimore had been preparing for this moment long before his first training camp practice in August. All of the hard work he put in would now culminate with him strapping up his Seahawks helmet, sprinting out of the tunnel with his teammates, and soaking up his first game action at a fan-less Lumen Field in the heat of the postseason.

It would be just the latest chapter in Lattimore's unlikely path from East English Village Prep in Detroit, Michigan to the highest level of the sport in Seattle. Based on a few tough decisions, it was a story that could have been written far, far differently.

Football Wasn't Lattimore's First Passion

Born on February 6, 1998 and growing up in Redford, Michigan, Lattimore quickly fell in love with athletics. In particular, from an early age, he developed an affinity for the game of basketball and as he entered high school, his sights were set on landing a scholarship on the hardwood rather than the gridiron.

Coach Rod Oden, who at the time served as East English Village Prep's head football coach, first met Lattimore as an eighth grader. At the time, already 6-foot-2 and weighing around 225 pounds, Lattimore was drawing some interest as a basketball recruit and given his size and athleticism, upon first glance watching him play AAU ball, Oden's mind started spinning thinking about the possibilities if he could get him onto the football field.

"I'm looking and I'm already in the mind frame of 'man, if this kid plays football, he's an in-line tight end/defensive end for us [on] day one.' And so when I got to meet him and got to meet his parents and talk to them, I found out he played youth football in an organization that kind of feeds our school. But at the time, he was more of a basketball guy. Football was just something he did for fun."

As Lattimore entered high school, he decided to give football a shot and saw action with the varsity squad as a freshman working behind eventual Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham. Oden could already see his potential at that point, but with basketball remaining the young man's primary focus, he spent the entire summer traveling the country on the AAU circuit and by the time he returned, East Village Prep had already started its season.

Lattimore didn't play a down of football as a sophomore, instead choosing to run cross country as a means of staying in shape for basketball. He didn't enjoy the experience at all, but even if he didn't post the times he hoped, he battled to finish every single race. Looking back, he views it as a turning point that helped push him towards making football a greater priority.

"I felt like it had some benefits in it because I really felt like cross country wasn't for me. It really made me miss football," Lattimore laughed. "Cross country was definitely a challenge for me."

Much to Oden's delight, Lattimore returned to the gridiron during his junior season and enjoyed great success. At this stage, his goals started to shift from basketball towards pursuing football scholarships after seeing Graham and other players go through the recruiting process.

"It was those guys who sat him down and said, 'You can be a mid-major hooper or you can probably use this as a vehicle to set up the rest of your life in football,'" Oden said. "You're a dime a dozen out there in basketball, but you're a hot commodity in football."

It quickly became apparent to Oden that he had a special talent in Lattimore, who despite his lack of experience excelled against elite high school competition. Among those who he held his own against was Michael Onwenu, who eventually attended Michigan and started 16 games as a rookie at guard for the Patriots last season.

Though he was a year younger than many of the top-tier talents he faced in a tough league, Oden believes he won "80 percent" of those battles in the trenches and he played at his best in the playoffs against other Power 5 recruits along the offensive line. While Oden didn't discourage Lattimore from continuing to chase his dreams as a hooper, he and East English Village Prep basketball coach Juan Rickman advised for him to put most of his eggs into the football basket.

"That's what I had to tell him," Oden remarked. "I said, 'You know, football is your ticket man. If you can stay out of your own way and get in the right program that's going to continue to really develop you, the sky's the limit for you.' And he bought in to what we were selling and he took it and he took off."

With several Division I schools actively recruiting him, Lattimore and high school teammate Chauncey Golston committed to Iowa in May 2015. All in on the gridiron, the future Hawkeye set a school record with 17.0 sacks as a senior and earned All-State and All-City First-Team selections, finishing his high school career on the highest of notes.

To this day, Lattimore remains a huge basketball fan and the sport will always be his first love. But thanks to the persuasiveness of Oden and Rickman, he came to the realization football would be the sport that could carry him to the greatest heights.

"I had to make a choice - I always will love basketball - but I love the game of football too. Football chose me and I chose football."

Lattimore Makes His Mark in Iowa City

After graduating from East English Village Prep, Lattimore achieved his goal of attending college out of state, making the move from Michigan to Iowa to join coach Kirk Ferentz's storied program.

True freshman typically don't play many snaps in the rugged Big Ten, but despite being only a three-star recruit per 247 Sports and ESPN, the 260-pound Lattimore found his way onto the field in his first season with the Hawkeyes. He appeared in six games, including seeing action in an Outback Bowl loss to the Florida Gators, finishing with a single tackle in limited action.

Although he didn't play any snaps in the game, Lattimore also vividly remembers Iowa beating No. 2-ranked Michigan in a 14-13 defensive slugfest at Kinnick Stadium in front of a raucous home crowd. It stands out as his favorite memory from his time on campus.

"That was a good game. That's an experience I'm never going to forget," Lattimore said.

Before taking the field every Saturday, Lattimore always made sure to dial up a quick pre-game pep talk with coach Oden, who makes it a priority to stay in contact with all of his former players.

"It's something with all of my guys," Oden says. "Regardless of where they are - Division III, JUCO - the fellas have, you know, the pre game speech, the coach 'I need those words of encouragement, I need to hear from you what the expectations are clearly before I go out there.' They know it's totally unbiased coming from me. I've always encouraged them to take the field making sure that whatever you do, everybody remembers your name. Make a positive impact on every situation you in."

"So when they call me boarding the bus or in the locker room before the Super Bowl like with Brandon [Graham] and things like that, it's just so they can hear 'hey, play the game as if those who are most important to you are watching, give it your best effort every time you can, and control what you can control.' We've been doing that since they were freshman in high school."

Players such as Lattimore also reach out to Oden after games knowing he won't sugarcoat his assessment of their play. If they took a play or two off, he's going to make sure the player hears about it. Seeing the game "from a different lens," he will also offer plenty of praise when it is earned and he's always available for offering advice.

"It's been a family thing with us," Lattimore said of his close relationship with Oden. "It's not always about football. He actually teaches about life and everything."

Cedrick Lattimore during his time with the Hawkeyes.

Having such a strong advocate in his corner helped Lattimore evolve into a key contributor for the Hawkeyes. He earned his first collegiate start as a sophomore in a 24-3 win over Wyoming and wound up starting six games that season, finishing with 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. As a junior, he produced 21 tackles in 12 games as Iowa finished with a 9-4 record.

By his senior season in 2019, Lattimore had grown to 6-foot-5 and weighed north of 290 pounds. As Oden predicted he would, he had transitioned inside to defensive tackle after primarily playing defensive end in high school and he became a full-time starter for the first time.

With Lattimore playing a starring role in the trenches for one of the country's stingiest defenses, the Hawkeyes finished with a 10-3 record and ranked fifth in the country allowing just 14 points per game. He concluded his career in Iowa City with personal-bests in tackles (44), tackles for loss (3.5), and sacks (2.5), earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten accolades.

"Iowa's program makes you mentally tough. What I can say about that is that you build very good relationships there with coaches, players, staff members, academic advisors. I built some wonderful, wonderful relationships at Iowa and I will never forget none of that."

Once Again Overlooked, Lattimore Goes Undrafted Route

With a diploma in hand, Lattimore immediately began preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft. But like his high school recruitment, he went under the radar and didn't receive an invite to any college all-star games or the NFL Scouting Combine.

Still, coming from a school with a great reputation for developing NFL-caliber talent, Lattimore kept his fingers crossed he would eventually hear his name called in the draft. As the seventh round reached its conclusion, however, it became clear he would have to take the undrafted route and he eventually agreed to terms with the Seahawks on a contract.

Unlike a normal year, Lattimore didn't get a chance to impress Seattle's coaching staff during an offseason program. With many states instituting stay-at-home regulations to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL canceled minicamps and organized team activities, forcing incoming rookies to learn a new playbook through virtual meetings.

Undrafted rookies such as Lattimore already face numerous obstacles trying to make a 53-man roster under normal circumstances. Without any field time before training camp, they were put in a near-impossible situation.

"I thought they had an unfair shake. I did," Oden said.

Nonetheless, Lattimore didn't let the situation get him down or delay him from getting back to work. Aiming to get into top shape without any certainty on when or if Seattle would have training camp, he returned to Michigan and participated in summer workouts at Harper Woods High School, where Oden now coaches.

Indicating his players "run until their tongues fall out," Oden and his coaching staff put Lattimore through their rigorous offseason conditioning and strength training with the goal of trimming a few pounds before camp. Given everything going on in the world, he was proud of the effort he put into improving his craft and preparing for his opportunity.

"I think he just really invested in himself and did a great job with diet and nutrition," Oden stated. "He really, really focused on making his body his business."



Once the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to terms on a start date for training camps, Lattimore reported in early August in outstanding physical shape. During the first two weeks, players participated in virtual meetings and coordinated strength/conditioning workouts to ramp up to on-field activities.

Lattimore during training camp drill work with teammates Poona Ford and Jarran Reed.

Once players finally hit the field with helmets on August 15, it didn't take very long for the untested Lattimore to receive his baptism to the league courtesy of two of Seattle's best veteran offensive linemen.

"I believe I took a double team against Mike Iupati and Duane Brown," Lattimore snickered. "That's a hell of a double team right there. That was definitely a welcome to the NFL [moment]."

Lattimore certainly endured his share of growing pains in a three-week trial by fire going against seasoned veterans who had been through the rigors of an NFL training camp. He got knocked around a bit at times and his overall lack of experience was evident during team periods due to inconsistent play.

But Lattimore benefited immensely from the presence of Jarran Reed, Poona Ford, and Bryan Mone. While he leaned on all three players to help show him the ropes, he was most influenced by Ford and Mone, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agents themselves in each of the previous two seasons and managed to make the roster.

"Them guys have been nothing but helpful to me," Lattimore reflected. "Them guys have been good teachers and they welcomed me with open arms. I love it there."

While coach Pete Carroll later admitted the Seahawks loved what they saw from Lattimore on the field, the team had a log jam at defensive tackle exiting training camp. Reed and Ford were slated to start, while Mone made a major leap forward as the primary nose tackle with an excellent month.

Without any preseason games to evaluate him against outside competition, Lattimore was waived in early September and signed to the practice squad one day later. He remained on the squad throughout the course of the regular season and unfortunately didn't receive a game day call up to see his first NFL action.

Fortune Strikes and Lattimore Capitalizes

Entering the playoffs, Lattimore's hopes of playing in an NFL game as a rookie looked to be all but over. As the team began preparation for the Rams, he continued to do what he had done for the past five months helping provide a quality look for his teammates on scout team.

But then, Lattimore received that fateful text message from the Seahawks. His time to shine had finally arrived.

“Cedrick did really well all year long,” Carroll said in his end of season press conference. “I mean, he was impressive in our practices the whole season and we always talked about him being up when the opportunity arises. When Jonathan Bullard got questioned about his COVID issues, it finally gave Cedrick the opportunity to pop up. It gave Cedrick the chance.”

After praying with his grandmother, he promptly dialed up his friend and mentor in Oden to relay the news that his former coach "might not want to skip channels" on this particular Sunday.

"It's just a microcosm of what we're talking about," Oden said of his conversation with Lattimore that morning, admitting it was a different situation than any he'd previously encountered. "You know, if you stay ready, you never have to get ready. You never know when your number is going to be called. To have the approach of you're only one play away, one COVID call, whatever, you're only one thing away from being the guy. Whatever you do in your preparation, make sure you're ready whenever your number is called."

Per Oden, who was ecstatic to learn his former pupil would be suiting up for the first time, Lattimore was "calm, cool, and collected" when he called him that morning. Oden reminded him that he had nothing to lose as an undrafted rookie and to go out and to "turn it loose" for his team.

"It was good that I got that call in with him," Lattimore added. "And he just told me 'just do what you do. It's football. You've played the game before, so just go out there and leave it on the field.' That's exactly what I did."

Heeding to Oden's past teachings, the apprentice was indeed prepared and ready to play when the opportunity arose for Lattimore to contribute.

Lattimore produced six tackles in just 26 defensive snaps in his debut, finishing third on the team in a wild card round loss to the Rams.

With Reed nursing an oblique injury suffered in Week 17 against the 49ers, Lattimore saw significant playing time in the first half for the Seahawks, bringing great energy and athleticism to the front line. He registered his first career tackle early in the second quarter, stopping running back Cam Akers after a two-yard run.

In the second half, Ford left the game with an undisclosed calf injury, forcing Lattimore to take on an even larger role as Seattle tried to mount a comeback. Though his team came up short in a 30-20 defeat, he produced five tackles in the final two quarters, including making two crucial third down run stops that led to a Rams punt and a turnover on downs.

Once the players exited the field, Lattimore headed for the tunnel having produced six total tackles, the third most on the Seahawks behind only superstar linebacker Bobby Wagner and fellow rookie Jordyn Brooks.

“Shoot, he was all over the field,” Carroll gushed. “He got knocked around and he looked like a newbie out there at times, but he really plays hard and he’s active, so he’s a real positive for the future."

While he obviously would have loved to see Lattimore's team advance to the next round, Oden couldn't have been more elated about his performance. In a situation that would have proved to have been too much of a pressure cooker for many other players, he delivered in the clutch when his team needed him most.

"I'm extremely proud," Oden smiled. "Just watching him compete and go out there and show that he can play the game at its highest level. Just an opportunity for him to compete. I tell him all the time, opportunity don't go away , it just goes to somebody else, so you gotta be ready when your number is called. His number was called that day and I thought he rose to the occasion."

A Bright Future Awaits in the Pacific Northwest

Reflecting on his former star's stellar outing against the Rams last month, Oden wasted little time reiterating that Lattimore hasn't come close to touching his ceiling yet. The kid who once turned in a helmet and shoulder pads for cross country shorts and running shoes still hasn't played very much football compared to his peers.

"I know that his best football is still ahead of him. He's a kid that outside of four years at Iowa, he doesn't have a lot of mileage on his tires. He's still got his best football in front of him."

While the Seahawks expect to have their entire nucleus at the defensive tackle position back in the fold for the 2021 season, Reed and Ford will be entering the final year of their respective contracts. There's also a chance an extension or a trade could materialize, as Reed carries a cap hit of nearly $14 million next season and Ford is a restricted free agent who will need tendered.

Keeping that in mind, there's a reason the Seahawks hung on to Lattimore throughout the season. A numbers game prevented him from playing in any regular season games, particularly when Damon Harrison played six games for the team, but the organization remains high on his potential and Carroll made it clear he expects he will "improve a ton" this offseason.

No matter what happens with Reed or Ford, Lattimore flashed his array of athletic tools as a disruptor at the line of scrimmage in his fantastic playoff audition. Set to turn only 23 years old on February 6, he's still very much a ball of clay the coaching staff can mold into a quality 3-tech defensive tackle with improved technique and added strength.

From Lattimore's perspective, he's aiming to "find the best me" this offseason. Among his goals, he wants to continue to get quicker and hitting the weight room will be at the top of his agenda to better position himself for trench warfare against NFL guards and centers.

As expected, while agreeing he must get stronger this spring, Oden has plenty of other pointers for his pupil as well. After watching Lattimore's NFL debut, he wants to see him play with "greater leverage" and improve his hand technique among other areas of emphasis.

"These guys are really good offensive linemen in his division and he's going to have to sustain and maintain gap integrity, he's going to have to play with low pad level and be really violent with his hands," Oden assessed. "I just want to see him work on keeping his leverage low... you've got to play with bent ankles, knees, and hips. You've got to play with great leverage."

While he didn't disclose specifics on where he planned to work out in coming months, Oden anticipates he will return home to see his family at some point. When that happens, he expects the young defender will have words of encouragement for the current players at Harper Woods and be ready to get after it.

"We don't have the manicured lawns and the NFL facilities here, so he gets back to his grass roots of playing football without all the amenities of an NFL locker room and a training table and all that stuff. So I think for two or three days every summer, he comes home and he grinds it out with us."

With a somewhat normal offseason under his belt and great coaches at his disposal on Carroll's staff, as far as expectations are concerned, Oden has no doubts Lattimore will make Seattle's 53-man roster next summer. After receiving his first taste of NFL action, he's eager to put the work in to make that prediction become reality.

And in the process, as his coach consistently preaches in their regular phone discussions, the ultimate goal will be to ensure everyone watching remembers his name.