Geno Smith: 'Can't Play Better Than That!' Record-Setting Start for Seattle Seahawks QB

Coach Pete Carroll said it best.

“I don’t know how you could play much better than that,'' the Seattle Seahawks coach said Sunday in praise of QB Geno Smith,who continued his spectacular start as he led his team to a 48-45 victory over the Detroit Lions by going 23 of 30 for 320 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and a rushing score.

Yes, they wrote him off. No, he ain't written them back.

We don't want to fall into the trap of projecting what this all means for the season for the 2-2 Seahawks. ... but at the same time, we do want to scoff at preseason guessers who predicted that Seattle would obviously be a bad team destined for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Geno Smith is having his say, instead.

Smith is displaying pinpoint accuracy at a historic rate. As noted by ESPN Stats & Info, his 77.3 completion percentage is the highest mark ever through four games among quarterbacks with at least 125 passing attempts.

The hard numbers after this win? Smith has completed 102 of 132 passes for 1,037 passing yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions.

This does not make him superior to predecessor Russell Wilson.

This does not mean he's rediscovering himself and that he is suddenly Joe Montana or Warren Moon or Tom Brady.

It does mean that Geno - and his coaching staff - are maximizing opportunity.

Smith, who over the course of the summer had to work his way to winning the job over Drew Lock, is now exceeding all expectations. He is at 31 certainly playing the best football of his career and putting behind him the early career view of him as a "first-round bust.''

Is this suddenly no longer a Seahawks rebuilding season? Geno Smith's success doesn't yet erase that concept. But the idea that Geno Smith cannot play at a high level?

That concept has indeed been erased.

