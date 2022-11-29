3 Seahawks Lead NFC Pro Bowl Voting

Despite currently being in the midst of a two-game losing streak, the Seahawks are well represented on the NFL's latest Pro Bowl games voting results.

Per a memo sent by the league, quarterback Geno Smith, cornerback Tariq Woolen, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks currently lead voting at their respective positions in the NFC. Smith has received 70,230 votes so far, while Woolen and Brooks have 58,633 and 46,300 respectively.

Taking over for Russell Wilson as Seattle's new starter under center, Smith has taken the roof off of his perceived ceiling and blown all expectations out of the water, emerging as a legitimate MVP candidate after seven years as a backup with three different teams. Leading the fourth-ranked scoring offense in the NFL, he has thrown 19 touchdown passes compared to just five interceptions while completing a league-best 72.8 percent of his passes and posting a 107.9 passer rating.

Smith also has made an unexpected impact as a runner, rushing for 240 yards while averaging nearly five yards per carry and scoring a touchdown.

Viewed by most scouts as a long-term project coming out of UTSA, Woolen immediately impressed Seattle's coaching staff and turned in an outstanding offseason program, paving the way for him to earn a day one starting job at right cornerback. The fifth-round pick wasted little time making game-changing plays, blocking a field goal that was returned for a touchdown in a Week 2 loss to the 49ers and registering interceptions in four consecutive games, including a pick-six against the Lions in Detroit.

Possessing a rare blend of size (6-foot-4), speed (4.26 40-yard dash), and length (33 1/2-inch arms), Woolen has reeled in five interceptions in his first 11 games, two more picks than any other cornerback in the NFL. While he has allowed four touchdowns in coverage, he has produced a trio of pass breakups and his 70.6 passer rating against still ranks 11th overall according to Pro Football Focus.

Manning the middle of the Seahawks defense without Bobby Wagner alongside him for the first time, Brooks has remained one of the NFL's premier tackling machines. After setting a franchise record with 184 tackles a year ago, the 25-year old leads the league with 122 combined tackles and also has added four passes breakups, a forced fumble, and a tackle for loss in 11 starts.

This offseason, the NFL scrapped the actual tackle Pro Bowl game, replacing it with a flag football game and a skills competition. Voting for the Pro Bowl Games remains open on NFL.com as well as team sites and fans will be able to start voting via Twitter with the hashtag #ProBowlVote on December 1. Voting closes on Thursday, December 15 and players and coaches will cast their ballots on December 16 with all three groups counting for one-third of the selection process.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.