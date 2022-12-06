Report Card: Top Performers From Seahawks 27-23 Road Win vs. Rams

Though the banged-up Rams didn't fold and gave a valiant fight at home, the Seahawks made key plays down the stretch to hold on for a 27-23 win at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, jumping back into the final wild card spot with a 7-5 record.

With Los Angeles providing ample fight for all four quarters on both sides of the ball, Seattle needed big games from star players and Geno Smith and company didn't disappoint with standout efforts to get their team back into the win column. Here's a look at my top five grades and other notable performances from Week 13.

Geno Smith

Overall Grade: 91.0 (Passing 92, Rushing 65*)

*Weighted for one rushing attempt

Statistically, Smith wasn't perfect with a lost fumble and an interception, but neither play should be tagged as his mistake. On the fumble, immediate pressure came crashing down on him against an unbalanced formation from the blind side as he reared back to throw, while his pick was a completed pass to Tony Jones Jr. before Bobby Wagner managed to wrestle it away from him. Taking those two miscues out of the equation, Smith couldn't have played much better, throwing for a career-high 367 yards and completing 71 percent of his passes while carrying an offense down to one healthy running back in the second half. As has been the case all season, he didn't post a high completion rate by dinking and dunking the ball either, completing eight explosive passes of at least 17 yards. This included a 40-yard moon ball to DK Metcalf, a 35-yard touchdown to Tyler Lockett, and a 25-yard connection with Metcalf in which he slung the pigskin into a very tight window with three Rams defenders converging. Playing at his best in crunch time to cap off his finest game to date, he notched his first game-winning drive as a Seahawk by firing a dart into traffic to Metcalf for an eight-yard score.

DK Metcalf

Overall Grade: 91.0 (Receiving 92, Blocking 65*)

*Weighted for 15 run blocking snaps

Stepping up his game for a much-anticipated rematch against All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Metcalf turned in arguably the best performance of his four-year NFL career. Targeted eight times by Smith, the star wideout came down with eight receptions for 129 yards and the game-winning touchdown, creating late separation against Ramsey and securing the contested pass in the end zone with the defender going for a piggy back ride on top of him. Showing off his complete skill set, Metcalf thrived in the short, intermediate, and deep passing game, reeling in four receptions under 10 yards and three receptions of 19 or more yards, including a 40-yard go ball against cornerback Darion Kendrick that set up one of Jason Myers' two field goals in the second half. Winning downfield with his elite speed and exhibiting strong hands hauling in several contested catches while picking up four first downs, the Rams didn't have an answer for No. 14 all afternoon long and the Seahawks made them pay for not having Ramsey on him more frequently.

Uchenna Nwosu

Overall Grade: 88.5 (Pass Rush 92, Tackling 85, Run Defense 88)

Rebounding from two quiet outings in losses to the Buccaneers and Raiders where he produced one quarterback hit and no sacks, Nwosu came through with several crucial plays in the backfield to help prevent the Rams from pulling a home upset. After John Wolford had marched Los Angeles down to the Seattle 27-yard line, the veteran rusher capitalized on an advantageous matchup with tight end Tyler Higbee and receiver Ben Skowronek trying to block him, taking an initial inside stutter step before flying upfield past Skowronek to force a fumble on a strip sack. Though the Rams recovered, they were forced to settle for a field goal. In a moment of deja vu, Nwosu came through with another critical sack early in the fourth quarter at Seattle's eight-yard line, bull rushing right tackle Rob Havenstein and chasing down Wolford from behind to force another field goal. In addition to his pair of sacks, Nwosu also had two clutch third down pressures that led to punts and blew up a run play in the backfield, allowing safety Ryan Neal to clean up for a tackle for loss.

Tyler Lockett

Overall Grade: 88.0 (Receiving 90, Run Blocking 60*)

*Weighted for 14 run blocking snaps

In 99 percent of cases, Lockett's outstanding effort on Sunday would have been the best grade for a Seahawks receiver. But while Metcalf was slightly more efficient with his opportunities to earn a slightly better score, the savvy veteran continues to perform at an elite level while somehow being under the radar. Though he didn't have any of his staple moon ball receptions downfield, Lockett found other ways to generate explosives using his quickness and route running acumen. He kicked off Seattle's scoring by coming open on a crossing route and picking up 20 yards after the catch, making a defender miss along the sideline and then diving past the goal line for a 35-yard touchdown. He later added a 27-yard reception turning a crosser into a wheel route and tacking on 11 additional yards after the catch by forcing a missed tackle. Plucking several key third down catches along the way and finishing with 70 total yards after the catch, he finished with nine receptions for 128 yards and tied a franchise record with a receiving touchdown in a fifth consecutive game.

Tariq Woolen

Overall Grade: 85.5 (Coverage 95, Tackling 79, Run Defense 83)

With a better throw from Wolford, Woolen may have surrendered his first deep ball of the season to Tutu Atwell on Sunday. But 'Riq the Freak made up a remarkable amount of ground with his elite 4.26 speed to swat away an underthrown go ball, capping off another dominant outing in coverage for the Defensive Rookie of the Year front-runner. Earlier in the contest, with the Rams driving past midfield once again, the playmaking corner baited Wolford into thinking a wheel route to running back Kylen Williams was open. Luring him into making an ill-advised throw, he quickly backpedaled in front of the receiver and leaped up for an easy sixth interception of the season, breaking a franchise rookie record in the process. Targeted four times, he yielded one reception for 23 yards and broke up a pair of passes along with the interception, limiting Wolford to an 11.5 passer rating when he made the wrong decision to challenge him. Woolen did leave a pair of tackles on the field as a run defender and didn't have his finest effort in that aspect, but his coverage was once again shutdown corner worthy.

Other Notable Performances

Narrowly missing out on inclusion in the top five, tight end Noah Fant had an efficient day as a receiver snagging four out of five targets for 42 yards and a touchdown, earning himself an 83.0 overall grade. Guard Gabe Jackson made a key block to spring Ken Walker III for a 30-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and didn't allow a single pressure in pass protection, receiving a season-best 81.0 grade. Tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas each surrendered a pair of pressures apiece, with Cross allowing his fifth sack of the season. Lucas received a 76.5 grade thanks to a key seal block on Walker's run, while Cross scored a 73.0. Guard Damien Lewis allowed a team-high four pressures in pass protection and wasn't on top of his game as a run blocker, scoring a 69.0 overall grade. Will Dissly snagged both targets thrown his direction for 22 yards and a pair of first downs, but he allowed two pressures on three pass blocking reps, lowering his grade to 71.0.

Playing his best game of the season so far, Darrell Taylor provided two critical quarterback hits, with the first one leading to Woolen's interception and the second one coming in the form of a sack on the Rams final drive. He received a season-best 82.5 grade. Continuing to play at a high level despite dealing with multiple injuries, Ryan Neal registered five tackles and a tackle for loss while allowing no receptions on two targets, earning an 82.0 mark. Finishing third on the team with seven tackles and picking off Wolford inside the final minute, linebacker Cody Barton continued his second half surge with an 80.0 grade. In the secondary, cornerbacks Mike Jackson and Tre Brown both endured difficult afternoons, as they combined to allow six receptions on six targets for 99 yards and earned 64.0 and 62.0 grades respectively. Up front, Bruce Irvin missed a tackle, struggled to set the edge against a pair of jet sweeps, and found himself out of position against a pair of bootleg runs by Wolford, receiving a 61.0 grade.

