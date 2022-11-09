'High Knees' Russell Wilson Trolled by Seahawks Mascot on Germany Trip

Russell Wilson has been the target of derision every since he forced his way out of Seattle, a legendary Seahawks career coming to an end with his trade to the Denver Broncos ...

Which hasn't quite worked out as planned in Denver.

Wilson nevertheless wants the world to know that he's doing his part, most recently by revealing that during a Broncos team flight, while other napped, he did "High Knee'' exercises in the aisle of the airplane.

Corny? Yeah, corny.

And "Blitz,'' the official mascot of the Seahawks, is going viral on social media by mocking our old friend.

In a first-time-ever NFL event, Seattle is headed to Germany for Week 10 to play a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Blitz'' needs to stay loose on the 10-hour flight.

So yes, the mascot says, he's using the flight for “High Knees and light stretching.”

The Seahawks have of course taken more official pokes at the departed QB, all the way up to coach Pete Carroll, who after a Week 1 upset win by Seattle over Denver (now 3-5) noted that it was “really rewarding'' to register a win against a guy who, if we want to boil it down, did not want to be in Seattle anymore.

In his place, journeyman Geno Smith is having an MVP-level season, and yes, Carroll is enjoying the ride in a post-DangeRuss era.

"Look where we are,'' the coach said of the now 6-3 'Hawks. "Who would have thunk it?"

