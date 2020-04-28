How Draft Experts Graded Seahawks Selection of Alton Robinson

On Saturday afternoon, the Seahawks selected defensive end Alton Robinson out of Syracuse with the 148th overall pick in the fifth round.

Interestingly, Robinson is familiar with the Bellevue, Washington area, as he trained with K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner at Ford Sports Performance and did drill work with former Seahawks starter Cliff Avril earlier this year to prepare for the draft.

Asked by the media how much contact he had with the Seahawks in the pre-draft process, he said playing in the Pacific Northwest was on his short list of places he hoped to land.

“It’s definitely crossed my mind a couple of times, because I was actually training in Bellevue, so I’m familiar with the area. I love the west coast vibes out there. I’m a Texan, so it’s a little different out there, but it’s definitely a desired place to be," Robinson said.

"I’m not too familiar with a lot of the guys, but at the facility, I was training at, actually, I got a chance to meet Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, and I went to high school with Tre Flowers.”

Speaking with reporters after the draft, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was surprised that Robinson was available in the fifth round and views him as a classic edge rusher.

“I was really surprised that Alton was still there,” Carroll said, “because he could be a big help for our football team.”

Teaming Robinson with Darrell Taylor, who Seattle selected in the second round out of Tennessee, Carroll likes his young pass rushing options and he's looking forward to the opportunity to develop them.

“They both have a good sense for it,” Carroll said. “They both have a good get-off and they both play with leverage. They’re not just flashy guys, they have the strength and the girth in their lower body to power around the edge and to turn the corner like the good guys do. ... It’s pretty darn exciting."

How did the top media outlets grade Seattle's fifth round section? Here's a look at two different opinions on Robinson joining the Seahawks.

CBS Sports

Grade: B-

Chris Trapasso: "Second-round flashes as a pass rusher with burst/bend/pass-rush moves yet runs hot and cold in all those areas. Average combine testing. Nice stand-up rushing option in Seattle. Needed to address this position."

Bleacher Report

Grade: B

Mike Tanier: "Robinson is a well-built defender who has great closing burst when he gets to the ball carrier. He doesn't have a great arsenal of moves, but he can win with quickness and has an inside move that catches blockers off guard. He holds his own against blockers on running plays. Robinson lost a scholarship offer from Texas A & M because of an arrest stemming from an altercation with his girlfriend in high school; there was reportedly another incident involving the same young woman. Assuming his character checks out, Robinson projects as a backup/rotational defensive end. He and second-round pick Darrell Taylor, plus returnee Bruce Irvin, will give Pete Carroll edge-rushing options he sorely lacked last season."