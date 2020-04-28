How Draft Experts Graded Seahawks Selection of Freddie Swain

During the sixth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Seahawks used the 214th pick on Florida receiver Freddie Swain. And it didn't take quarterback Russell Wilson long to reach out to his newest target.

"I just got off the phone with him," Swain said on his NFL Draft conference call. "Russell Wilson is one of the best in the league and I think he goes out every week and he proves that. He came in with a chip on his shoulder and he just plays with a passion. I think it will be pretty good for us."

Looking forward to catches passes from Wilson, Swain will be trying to carve out a role for himself as a rookie, whether as a receiver or a return specialist. Though Seattle has a deep receiving corps, that doesn't intimidate him and he's ready to battle for playing time.

"It’s motivating," he said. "For someone like me, I like challenges. I like being an underdog. So any time I can compete with a great group of guys, I just feel like we’ll just fit in well and it brings the intensity in the room up."

The Seahawks brass is excited about Swain's return ability and his mindset, which is the primary reason they selected him with the final pick of the sixth round.

"First and foremost, he’s a really, really tough-minded individual," general manager John Schneider said. "Tons of grit, very instinctive. He’s played outside, he’s played inside, he’s a very good punt returner. I would say from a special teams standpoint, he’s going to be a guy that’s going to be in the mix right away. He’s just got a great attitude about him. Aaron Hineline and Alonzo Highsmith and Matt Berry, the guys that went into the school, really liked the person when they left the school."

"They were extremely fired up about him, he’s got some swag about him, he’s a smart football player, he’s a competitor. He’s going to be a fun guy to watch and we’re very excited. He’s one of those guys that studies his tail off."

How did the top media outlets grade Seattle's sixth-round selection? Here's a look at two different opinions on Freddie Swain joining the Seahawks.

CBS Sports

Grade: C

Chris Trapasso: "Never was a major producer in college, but intriguing late-round option because of his high-end athleticism and route-running ability."

Bleacher Report

Grade: Satisfactory

Mike Tanier "Swain caught only 68 career passes for the Gators, but posted some impressive combine results. He was the slot "tunnel screen" guy in their offense, as well as an effective punt returner, and he's a quick, determined runner after the catch. His route running is rudimentary. This is a tools-based selection."