Film Breakdown: How Seahawks DT Poona Ford Excels As 'Disruptor'

After earning a new two-year contract, Ford will now be the face of Seattle's interior defensive line with Jarran Reed heading to Kansas City. What makes him so important to the Seahawks' defensive success? Matty F. Brown analyzes in his latest film review.
Entering the NFL undrafted out of Texas in 2018, Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford has evolved from a rotational reserve into one of the best young interior defenders in the NFL. Last season, while remaining a dominant run defender, the ex-Longhorns standout broke out as a pass rusher, producing career-bests in sacks, quarterback pressures, and quarterback hits.

Now set to take the reins from Jarran Reed, who was released in April and signed with Kansas City, Ford will take over as Seattle's new starting 3-tech defensive tackle with a new two-year contract extension in tow. Facing heightened expectations entering his fourth NFL season, what makes him such a critical component to the success of coach Pete Carroll's defense? Analyst Matty F. Brown analyzes his film from an outstanding 2020 season to find out.

