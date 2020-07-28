SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

How Seahawks Training Camp Will Look Drastically Different in 2020

Corbin Smith

Typically as the calendar moves into late July, Seahawks players descend upon the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton to report for training camp and quickly take the practice field in front of thousands of rabid fans.

As the NFL tries to conduct a season during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, such a scene won't be realized when players officially report on Tuesday. Nothing will resemble a typical training camp over the next week, as there won't be any helmets or footballs required. Russell Wilson won't be throwing passes to DK Metcalf on the field. There won't be any music blaring from speakers.

Instead, starting on Tuesday's report day, players will undergo their first set of COVID-19 testing. Tests will be conducted three of the first four days and players will need to test negative on all three days to be allowed to enter the team facility for physicals and equipment fittings.

During those initial four days, all players will be required to attend mandatory virtual COVID-19 training sessions, administrative activities, and virtual football-related meetings as scheduled by the team.

Once players have had three negative tests, they will be assigned a Kinexon proximity tracking device and receive training on how to properly use it. Teams will be required to inform players about COVID-19 related alterations to facilities, including locker rooms, dining areas, and the differentiation between other restricted and unrestricted areas. Protocols and rule changes will also be reviewed with all players. Oh, and there will be more testing every day.

After that point, teams will transition into the first phase of a modified training camp plan without preseason games. Players will take part in strength and conditioning sessions for eight days as requested by the NFL Players Association to help limit injuries following no offseason on-field work. And, you guessed it, they will be tested.

From there, assuming everything remains on schedule, the Seahawks would be allowed to hold four practices with helmets and shells starting in mid-August. In the two weeks following, with daily testing continued, the team would be allowed to conduct padded practices before jumping right into the regular season in September.

So while football is technically back, there won't be any true football-related activities for the first six days minimum. Players will continue to be tested each day and legitimate on-field practices orchestrated by Pete Carroll and his staff remain at least two weeks away.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jamal Adams Well Worth King's Ransom for Seahawks

Trading for a premier young safety of Adams' caliber wasn't going to be cheap, but while the Seahawks won't have a first-round selection until 2023 as a result, the dynamic defender should be well worth their investment.

Corbin Smith

by

VimFuego

With Jamal Adams Trade, Seahawks Now Boast One of the NFL's Best Safety Tandems

Seattle already had a strong safety group, but the arrival of Adams playing next to Quandre Diggs should take Pete Carroll's defense to a whole other level moving forward.

Nick Lee

NFL Amid COVID-19: What Are We Doing Here?

The NFL's COVID-19 plans are concerning. After baseball's Miami Marlins had more than a dozen players contract the virus and a growing number of NFL players opted out, there's just one thing football fans should be asking: What are we doing here?

Matty F. Brown

Seahawks OL Chance Warmack Voluntarily Opts Out of 2020 Season

Warmack becomes the first Seahawks player to bow out of the upcoming season, further putting the uncertainty surrounding the months to come in perspective.

Ty Gonzalez

by

Footballfan55

Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar Placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Placing his 2020 season in limbo, Dunbar will be placed on paid leave and won't count against Seattle's active roster. Could a potential release be next?

Corbin Smith

by

Matthisao

Jamal Adams Will Play Under Rookie Contract for Seahawks in 2020

Happy to be out of New York and playing for a perennial contender, Adams won't force Seattle into signing him to an immediate extension, which should help the team acquire additional veteran talent before the start of the season.

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55

Only one of the nine players waived/released by Seattle claimed...

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Ink First Round Pick Jordyn Brooks

On the eve of training camp, Seattle struck a deal with Brooks on a slotted four-year rookie deal, paving the way for the first-round pick out of Texas Tech to participate from the outset.

Corbin Smith

Could Arrival of Jamal Adams Persuade Jadeveon Clowney to Return to Seahawks?

Four months after the start of free agency, Clowney has yet to sign with a team and turned down prior contract offers from the Seahawks. But could the decision to acquire Adams cause the star defensive end to reconsider?

Corbin Smith

by

The Tez

Seahawks Release Branden Jackson and Joey Hunt, Trim Roster to 80 Players

Rather than using a split squad approach with a 90-man roster, Seattle opted to release nine players to reduce the roster to 80 players before the start of training camp, including two notable veterans.

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55