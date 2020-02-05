Can Seahawks Appease Russell Wilson This Offseason?

So far this offseason, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been dropping subtle hints about how he’d like general manager John Schneider to add “superstar” players to his team.

Whether it's been through his comments to the media or through his Twitter account, the six-time Pro Bowler has shown a clear desire for the Seahawks to make a big splash this spring to infuse the roster with talent.

The eighth-year pro first spoke about Seattle needing to take that next step during locker clean out just one day after the team was eliminated from the playoffs by Green Bay last month.

“What are we going to do to take the next step? I think that’s what we got to figure out as players and as coaches and the whole organization as we continue to try to be the best in the world. To be the best in the world, you got to do all the necessary things to get there,” Wilson detailed. “We got to be better. We got to find ways to be better and we got to make sure we make that happen for years to come.”

Just a few weeks later, Wilson continued to express his desire to bring a few more stars to Seattle's roster this offseason.

During an interview with ESPN prior to the Pro Bowl, the 31-year old quarterback indicated he wanted Seattle to extend defensive end Jadeveon Clowney along with acquiring additional impact defensive players as well.

In addition, Wilson would also like the Seahawks to provide him with a few more weapons on offense to go with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

“I think we need a couple more [players]. I think we need a couple more. Jadeveon [Clowney] is a big-time guy that we would love to get back on our football team. He was so good in the locker room,” Wilson explained. “He brought so many just havoc plays to the field. Hopefully, we can get a few other players there on the defense. Then also on offense, we have a great offense, but I think we can always add more pieces.”

During his eight seasons in the league, Wilson has rarely come out and made such bold statements about his team to the media. These comments depict the motivation and urgency Wilson has to return to the Super Bowl before he exits the prime years of his career.

Following his noteworthy public statements, Wilson then took to social media this week to express his excitement about the possibility of Seattle signing three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen.

After agreeing to part ways with the Panthers on January 30, Olsen took to Twitter just one day later to further add to the speculation about him potentially playing in the Pacific Northwest next season.

Based on these two tweets, it's clear that Wilson would be in favor of the 13-year veteran joining the Seahawks next season.

After Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Olsen would be taking a visit to Seattle, Wilson continued to display his affection for the veteran tight end to join his team by liking the initial tweet.

While it'll be easier said than done, Schneider and his staff have been put on notice by Wilson to make some significant additions on both sides of the ball in the next few months.

The Seahawks currently hold just over $50 million in cap space adjusted for rookies and injured reserve, according to OvertheCap.com. They also have eight draft picks, including three compensatory picks.

Keeping that in mind, Seattle could address the majority of their needs through free agency this offseason if it wishes and has the ammunition to be aggressive in the trade market looking for stars. The team has already been rumored to have interest in Falcons tight end Austin Hooper and depending on what happens with Clowney, they could be in the mix for a top free agent pass rusher such as Yannick Ngakoue.

With the offseason underway, it'll be interesting to see how Schneider and his staff work towards appeasing their superstar quarterback. By the conclusion of the draft in April, the Seahawks will hopefully have enough pieces in place for Wilson to lead the team back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015.