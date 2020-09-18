SI.com
SeahawkMaven
If Smoke Clears, Seahawks Have Surrealistic Moment Ahead of Them This Sunday

Ty Gonzalez

Air quality concerns in the state of Washington - and more specifically the city of Seattle - could majorly impact Sunday night’s Week 2 affair between the Seahawks and Patriots. If the smoke clears by the weekend, however, it will be the first of at least three home games the Seahawks will play without their beloved 12s due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While seven NFL teams are allowing a small percentage of fans in their home stadiums, 25 others will not, and perhaps no other team will feel the impact of 72,000 empty blue seats more than the Seahawks. As I wrote back when a decision on fan attendance was still up in the air, the 12s have long been one of the Seahawks’ greatest weapons over the years.

But the presence of the team’s storied fanbase goes beyond inducing false start penalties and miscommunication against every opponent. It’s the atmosphere of it all. It’s the record-setting decibel levels, the raising of the 12 flag, and the occasional earthquake or two. And suddenly, for now, that’s gone. Even when fans are slowly allowed back into CenturyLink Field, it won’t be the same for quite some time.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said playing in front of the 12s is “one of the great spectacles in sports.” It’s true. There are few sports traditions that can compare to the sight of CenturyLink Field packed to the brim with roaring 12s. It’s an iconic scene that feels like it’s been plucked straight out of a movie.

If the Seahawks play in Seattle this Sunday, it will be quite the surrealistic moment, but one the team has prepared for. Playing two mock games at CenturyLink Field during camp, players and coaches went through the motions as if it were a real game, simulating even minor details like the coin toss. They have a better idea than most in regards to how this will look and have already experienced a real game in an empty stadium in Atlanta this past weekend.

But for fans watching at home, seeing the vacant seats - in a primetime game, no less - will take a while to get used to. Ideally, we’ll see an improvement in audio from last week to this week, which would significantly help the illusion and immersion aspect once the camera pans down to the action between the hashes. Perhaps the sound crew at CenturyLink Field have taken some notes from their baseball counterparts across the street, who’ve been ahead of the curve in regards to pumped-in crowd noise this year.

While the temporary loss of the 12s will sting, the Seahawks still have the support of a city, a state, and a worldwide fanbase behind them. It’s an energy that may not translate into anything tangible on the field, but one that still means a great deal to many of the team’s players and staff. And even without the deafening noise of the 12s on their side, the Seahawks can more than make up for that with their talent and stack up against any team in the league on a neutral field or otherwise. They’ll be fine, but as a spectator, it’s going to take a little time to adjust. 

COMMUNITY

Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive: Faith, Family, and Football with Shaun Alexander

Making the most of his life post-football, Alexander discusses his historic 2005 MVP season, his heart to love others through outreach and ministry, mentoring NFL players, and more in an exclusive interview.

Hannah Hoover

Fourth Down Call Shows 'Different Mentality' for DK Metcalf, Seahawks Offense

In the past, coach Pete Carroll has been scrutinized for being too conservative on fourth down situations and taking the ball out of Russell Wilson's hands. But on Sunday, he and his staff showed they were willing to adapt philosophically and the aggressiveness paid off in a 13-point Week 1 win.

CorbinSmithNFL

Despite Early Success, TE Greg Olsen Believes Seahawks Have Work to Do Offensively

Despite a strong offensive showing in Atlanta, one of Seattle's newest acquisitions believes their offense still has plenty of room to grow and will need to do a better job of taking pressure off Russell Wilson throughout the regular season.

Thomas Hall10

Pete Carroll: Seahawks Defense 'Coming to Knock the Hell Out of You'

Throughout his 10-plus seasons roaming the sideline in Seattle, Carroll's defenses have been known for speed and physicality. Though it was just one game, it was already apparent in Atlanta that the Seahawks have returned to their fast, hard-hitting ways after a disappointing 2019 season.

CorbinSmithNFL

Air Quality Remains Concern for Seahawks-Patriots on Sunday Night

The forecast for this weekend suggests Seattle and New England should be able to suit up. But as this past week showed, such models haven't necessarily been accurate and as fires continue to burn across the west coast, the NFL must have a backup plan ready.

CorbinSmithNFL

Enemy Confidential: Defensive-Minded Patriots Remain Formidable Foe for Seahawks

While the Patriots didn't necessarily light up the scoreboard in Cam Newton's first start with his new team, Bill Belichick's defense remained stingy, picking off Ryan Fitzpatrick three times and holding the Dolphins to 11 points in Week 1.

CorbinSmithNFL

Without Preseason, Seahawks Look to Prior Experience Game Planning Against Cam Newton

Preparing for a highly-anticipated prime time showdown, the Seahawks are slated to host the new-look Patriots on Sunday and are faced with the daunting task of preparing against a former MVP quarterback without the luxury of any exhibition games.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks G Damien Lewis Hoping to Honor Girlfriend's Father with Helmet Decal

While Lewis wore Breonna Taylor's name on his helmet in Week 1, he has a much more personal connection he hopes to honor moving forward in his girlfriend's father Andrew Sledd, who was a victim of police brutality nearly 30 years ago.

CorbinSmithNFL

7 Former Seahawks Tabbed as Modern-Era Nominees for Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

While most of the seven nominees with prior Seahawks ties played most of their outstanding careers with other teams, Shaun Alexander will get another crack at becoming a semi-finalist for the first time as he tries to find his way to Canton.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Garners NFC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

Putting together arguably the finest single game performance of his career, Wilson earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week accolades for the 10th time following the Seahawks 38-25 win in Atlanta.

CorbinSmithNFL