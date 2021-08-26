August 26, 2021
In Wake of Luke Willson's Retirement, Seahawks Sign TE Ian Bunting

Released by the Cardinals on August 24, Bunting lands with his fourth NFL team in the Seahawks.
Author:
Publish date:

Dealing with injuries at the tight end position, the Seahawks turned to a familiar face in Luke Willson for some much-needed depth. But after realizing football was no longer something he wished to pursue, Willson was granted his released and subsequently announced his retirement from the NFL.

That put the Seahawks back to where they were at the start of the week—in need of a tight end. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they've responded by signing tight end Ian Bunting. 

Signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Bunting has bounced around over his first two years in the league. After failing to make Chicago's roster in his rookie season, he spent the rest of the year on the Colts' practice squad. 

Suffering a leg injury in practice last year, Bunting and the Colts reached an injury settlement and he went on to spend the entire 2020 season without a team. Once the campaign came to a close, he inked a reserve/future contract with the Cardinals, who recently released him after two preseason games.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, Bunting is primarily known for his skills as a blocker. Playing his first three years of college ball at Michigan, he transferred to California for his senior season in 2018 and recorded 195 yards on 18 receptions. 

Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry have both missed extensive time with a pair of foot injuries, but the latter returned to practice this week. As of now, Mabry appears to be the likely benefactor of Parkinson's absence and is expected to claim a spot on the Seahawks' 53-man roster if Parkinson is unable to return for Week 1. 

Therefore, Bunting's time in Seattle may only last a few days, with rosters set to be cut down from 80 players to 53 on August 31. But he could get a decent amount of run late in the team's preseason finale against the Chargers this Saturday.

USATSI_16592700
