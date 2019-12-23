SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Injury Situation Reaches Catastrophic Stage for Seahawks

CorbinSmithNFL

Now deep into the month of December, all NFL teams have to deal with injuries this time of year and the Seahawks won’t be using them as an excuse.

Coach Pete Carroll and John Schneider take pride in drafting and developing players and they’ll continue to push the “next man up” ideology. They’ve weathered injuries all year long and as long as Russell Wilson is under center, they believe they have a chance to win each week.

“We’re gonna figure out a way,” Carroll said when asked about dealing with injuries. “We’re gonna use all the same tools that we use all the time mentally to make sure that we can be disciplined about it and turn our focus on. I challenge these guys to do a remarkable job of doing that so that people who question your ability to do it can’t believe when we do it.”

But there’s no question Seattle has been hit especially hard in recent weeks. In the past month alone, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has battled a core issue, running back Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending torn ACL, safety Quandre Diggs sprained his ankle, and several other players have been sidelined by injuries.

Adding to their extensive injury list in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to the Cardinals, the Seahawks lost starting running back Chris Carson and reserve C.J. Prosise, further depleting their once-stacked backfield. Carson suffered a significant hip injury and will need further testing, while Carroll announced Prosise broke his arm and will miss the rest of the season.

With rookie Travis Homer as the only healthy back on the roster, Carroll indicated Schneider will have to “get to work” bringing in a street free agent or two to help tote the rock and add insurance at running back.

As for tackle Duane Brown, who has been dealing with chronic injuries most of the season, Carroll dropped the bombshell he will undergo minor knee surgery on Monday, casting doubt about his ability to return for playoff games. At minimum, he won’t be playing against the 49ers, meaning George Fant or Jamarco Jones will draw the start against one of the NFL’s best defensive lines.

There’s a strong chance Seattle will limp into postseason play, either as a wild card or a division champion, without Carson, Brown, Clowney, and a host of other key players. That’s what makes Sunday’s defeat all the more disheartening – a win over Arizona would’ve helped chances at earning a bye in the postseason for players to heal up.

Instead, barring help from other teams next week, Wilson and the Seahawks will likely be forced to play on wild card weekend regardless of the outcome in the season finale. Given how poor the team looked against the Cardinals and a laundry list of players out injured, that could mean another short stay in the playoffs as a result.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks RB Duo Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise Depart with Injuries vs. Cardinals

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle's backfield depth suddenly is looking razor thin with Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise both exiting for the locker room in the second quarter.

Jadeveon Clowney, Shaquill Griffin Headline Seahawks Inactives vs. Cardinals

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will be without three defensive starters, but the return of Ziggy Ansah and Mychal Kendricks will bring some reinforcements to the unit in Week 16.

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers From Seahawks Week 16 Loss vs. Cardinals

Thomas Hall10

Which players shined and which players struggled in Seattle's disappointing home loss to Arizona?

Curse Endures as Seahawks Fall to Cardinals at Home Again

CorbinSmithNFL

Arizona has been giving Seattle problems at CenturyLink Field for several seasons running and with much on the line, the visitors played spoilers again with a backup quarterback steering the ship.

Seahawks X-Factors Who Could Make a Difference in Week 16

Ryan Fountain

Which Seattle role players are likely to make a big impact against Arizona?

CorbinSmithNFL

NFC West title officially on the line in prime time. No surprise there.

CorbinSmithNFL

This is an issue that'll need addressed after the season. Penny's injury complicates the…

Seahawks T Duane Brown Ruled Out vs. Cardinals

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will be without its All-Pro left tackle against Arizona, opening the door for George Fant or Jamarco Jones to earn a Week 16 spot start.

Locked On Seahawks (12/21/19) - Seahawks vs. Cardinals Preview

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will face an improving Arizona squad looking to stay atop the NFC West and in the mix for a first-round postseason bye.

3 Seahawks Snubbed in 2020 Pro Bowl Selection

CorbinSmithNFL

Somehow, an 11-win Seattle squad only produced two Pro Bowl starters. Which Seahawks have the best case for being snubbed in this year's voting?