Jadeveon Clowney, Jarran Reed Active for Seahawks vs. Vikings

Corbin Smith

As expected, Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed will suit up for the Seahawks in a prime time Monday Night Football showdown against the Vikings.

Clowney sat out Seattle's Week 12 win against the Eagles with a sports hernia-related injury, while Reed aggravated a sprained ankle and missed the entire second half. Both players were limited at practice this week, but coach Pete Carroll indicated on Saturday they were "ready to go."

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who sat out Saturday's practice with a hamstring injury, will be active for the Seahawks. Defensive tackle Al Woods (foot) will also be active after missing practice time earlier this week.

According to Adam Schefter, eight Seahawks have battled the flu this week, including receivers Tyler Lockett and David Moore. But all of those players reportedly are active and will play Monday night.

On the flip side, Seattle will rest tight end Luke Willson for an extra week as he works his way back from his own hamstring strain. Jacob Hollister should make his second start of the year, while Tyrone Swoopes will be active in a backup role.

Wrapping up Seattle's inactives list, fullback Nick Bellore (quad) and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (groin) will be out after being listed as doubtful on Saturday. Running back C.J. Prosise as well as rookies L.J. Collier, Phil Haynes, and L.J. Collier will be healthy scratches.

Seahawks Not Reinventing the Wheel in Backfield

Corbin Smith
Rashaad Penny broke loose with the best game of his career in Philadelphia, but Chris Carson will remain Seattle’s workhorse heading into the final five games of the season.

Corbin Smith

Little more insight on the illness that has dogged many Seahawks this week.

5 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Battle Vikings on Monday Night Football

Corbin Smith
Jockeying for playoff positioning in prime time, the Seahawks will have to beat a talented Vikings squad to take over first place in the NFC West.

Corbin Smith

How much do you think not having Adam Thielen impacts this game for Vikes?

Behind Enemy Lines: Analyzing Seahawks Week 13 Matchup with Viking Maven

Corbin Smith
Corbin Smith of Seahawk Maven and Will Ragatz of Viking Maven preview Monday's showdown at CenturyLink Field.

Week #13 Seahawks Q&A (12/1/19)

Corbin Smith
Reporter Corbin Smith tackles a variety of Seahawks and NFL questions in his weekly Q&A live stream.

Seahawks' Offense Sloppy vs. Eagles’ Inverted Tampa 2 and Cover 0

Matty F. Brown
Matty F. Brown looks at the sloppy execution of the Seahawks' offense in last Sunday's road win over the Eagles against Inverted Tampa 2 and Cover 0 looks.

Seahawks X-Factors Who Could Make a Difference in Week 13

Ryan Fountain
Which role players are likely to make a big impact against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football?

Stakes Raised for Seahawks, Vikings on Monday Night Football

Corbin Smith
With San Francisco losing its second game of the season, both Seattle and Minnesota have much to gain or lose in Monday's pivotal showdown.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Still Aiming to Play Until He's 45 Years Old

Thomas Hall10
Celebrating his 31st birthday, Wilson reaffirmed just exactly how much longer he intends to play the game he loves.