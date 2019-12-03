Jadeveon Clowney, Jarran Reed Active for Seahawks vs. Vikings

As expected, Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed will suit up for the Seahawks in a prime time Monday Night Football showdown against the Vikings.

Clowney sat out Seattle's Week 12 win against the Eagles with a sports hernia-related injury, while Reed aggravated a sprained ankle and missed the entire second half. Both players were limited at practice this week, but coach Pete Carroll indicated on Saturday they were "ready to go."

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who sat out Saturday's practice with a hamstring injury, will be active for the Seahawks. Defensive tackle Al Woods (foot) will also be active after missing practice time earlier this week.

According to Adam Schefter, eight Seahawks have battled the flu this week, including receivers Tyler Lockett and David Moore. But all of those players reportedly are active and will play Monday night.

On the flip side, Seattle will rest tight end Luke Willson for an extra week as he works his way back from his own hamstring strain. Jacob Hollister should make his second start of the year, while Tyrone Swoopes will be active in a backup role.

Wrapping up Seattle's inactives list, fullback Nick Bellore (quad) and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (groin) will be out after being listed as doubtful on Saturday. Running back C.J. Prosise as well as rookies L.J. Collier, Phil Haynes, and L.J. Collier will be healthy scratches.