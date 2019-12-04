Jadeveon Clowney Practicing for Seahawks, Ziggy Ansah Day-to-Day

After returning to action in Monday’s 37-30 win over the Vikings, Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney made it out of the game in good shape and should be able to play against the Rams on Sunday.

“[He's] pretty good,” coach Pete Carroll said when asked of Clowney’s status. “He's practicing today, and that's a really good sign."

Clowney, who is nursing a lingering core injury, didn’t play in Week 12 against Philadelphia. After receiving treatment, he returned to practice as a limited participant at practice last week and wound up playing 80 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps against Minnesota, finishing with three tackles, a quarterback hit, and a forced fumble.

Following the game, Clowney told reporters he wouldn’t know where he was at physically until the next day. Luckily, it looks like he’s bounced back nicely from his extensive workload.

“Injuries are part of the game, sometimes you can play through them, sometimes you can’t,” Clowney said. “I’m just trying to give my team all I’ve got; all I’ve got dealing with that. Hopefully their energy level keeps me up, and the crowd, all of that plays a big part.”

While Clowney appears to be good to go, Seattle will have to wait it out this week with fellow defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who left Monday’s contest in the fourth quarter with a stinger and didn’t return.

“He looks like he’s doing OK so far,” Carroll stated. “Won’t know for a couple days if he’s clear and all that.”

Ansah has spent most of this year working to regain strength after undergoing shoulder surgery during the offseason. Rebounding from a sluggish first half, he’s played his best two games for the Seahawks over the past couple of weeks, recording 1.5 sacks against the Eagles and three quarterback hits against the Vikings.

If Ansah can’t recover in time to play for Seattle on Sunday, look for defensive end Rasheem Green to receive significant snaps. The second-year defender has come on strong of late, forcing two fumbles, a sack, and a tackle for loss in the last two games.