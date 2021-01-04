Jamal Adams Injures Shoulder, Seahawks Hopeful Safety Will Play in Wild Card Round

While time will tell how Adams bounces back from his latest shoulder injury, which is not the same one he banged up earlier this season, Seattle remains hopeful the star safety will be able to suit up for a playoff grudge match with the Los Angeles Rams next weekend.

Speaking with reporters following the game, coach Pete Carroll admitted the injury wasn't to the same shoulder as the one Adams injured earlier in the season. While the team will have to see how the defender recovers in the next few days, he offered a somewhat encouraging post-game update given circumstances.

"He was just so disappointed, more dejected about the fact he got banged up," Carroll said. "I think it was on a pass rush and we'll see what happens, see what that means for next week. I can't tell you. The early stuff from the trainers [is] that he'll play next week, but we'll have to see how he does, gets through the week."

As Carroll indicated, Adams suffered the apparent injury while blitzing off the edge in pursuit of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard on 3rd and 6. Running back Jerrick McKinnon stepped up in pass protection and laid a block into Adams' left shoulder, causing him to leave the field grimacing in pain.

After a brief stay in Seattle's blue medical tent on the sideline, Adams angrily threw his helmet down in disgust and took a seat on the bench, exhibiting unideal body language suggesting the injury was a serious one. Ryan Neal replaced him the lineup for the remainder of the game.

Acquired from the Jets for multiple first-round picks in July, Adams has been one of the key catalysts in the Seahawks second half defensive revival. Since coming back from a hamstring injury against the Bills in Week 9, the former LSU star has produced 60 tackles, 7.5 sacks to break Adrian Wilson's single season record for defensive backs, and nine quarterback hits.

Adams wasn't the only notable Seahawks defender who was forced out of Sunday's victory due to injury. According to Carroll, defensive tackle Jarran Reed suffered an oblique strain early in the game and played through it for a while before leaving for the locker room in the third quarter.

After not returning for the fourth quarter, Reed's status remains up in the air for next week's Wild Card round and like Adams, his status will be evaluated as the week progresses.

"It was pretty sore coming out, so we'll have to see what that means," Carroll stated. "I can't, I don't want [to make] any forecast there."

Losing Reed would be a major blow for Seattle heading into the playoffs, especially after the team waived Damon Harrison last week. One of the biggest benefactors of Carlos Dunlap's midseason arrival, he entered Week 17 with 6.0 sacks and 12 quarterback hits in his past eight games and has appeared to rediscover his 2018 pass rushing form.

Without Reed available, the Seahawks would have to rely more heavily on Bryan Mone and defensive ends such as L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green could log more playing time reduced inside to compensate.